December 10, 2024

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Dec. 2-8

December 10, 2024 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (12/2-12/8) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Locked 3C 1m (ft) AQU 12/7 Cigar Mile H. Presented by Twinspires.com 102
Redline 5G 1m (ft) TUP 12/5 Shawn Swartz Overnight S. 97
Get Smokin 7G 1 1/2m (ft) WO 12/7 bet 365 Valedictory S. 96
Tizzy in the Sky 5M 1m (ft) AQU 12/7 Go for Wand S. 96
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (12/2-12/8) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Happy Is a Choice 4G 6f (ft) OP 12/7 Ring The Bell S. 94
Kant Hurry Love 5M 6f (ft) AQU 12/8 Garland of Roses S. 94
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (12/2-12/8) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Lord Eddard Stark 6G 2m (fm) GP 12/7 H. Allen Jerkens H. 93
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (12/2-12/8) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Donut God 2C 6f (ft) TAM 12/7 Inaugural S. 97
Kale’s Angel 2C 5 1/2f (ft) OP 12/6 Advent S. 97
Tenma 2F 1 1/16m (ft) LRC 12/7 Starlet S. 97
Muhimma 2F 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 12/7 Demoiselle S. 94
Tony Eclipse 2C 7f (ft) LRL 12/7 Maryland Juvenile S. 93
Poster 2C 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 12/7 Remsen S. 92
Caprice 2F 7f (ft) LRL 12/7 Maryland Juvenile Filly S. 89
Mrs Worldwide 2F 6f (ft) TAM 12/7 Sandpiper S. 89
Hey Jessie 2F 1m (ft) LRC 12/8 Soviet Problem S. 79
Ez Iz Onzaway 2G 6f (ft) TUP 12/4 Arizona Breeders’ Futurity 77
Sunset Grazen 2F 1 1/16m (ft) PLN 12/7 Golden Gate Debutante S. 77
Just Call Me Lucky 2F 6f (ft) TUP 12/4 Arizona Breeders’ Futurity 73

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs