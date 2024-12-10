Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Dec. 2-8

|Horse
|3C
|1m (ft)
|AQU 12/7
|Cigar Mile H. Presented by Twinspires.com
|102
|Redline
|5G
|1m (ft)
|TUP 12/5
|Shawn Swartz Overnight S.
|97
|Get Smokin
|7G
|1 1/2m (ft)
|WO 12/7
|bet 365 Valedictory S.
|96
|Tizzy in the Sky
|5M
|1m (ft)
|AQU 12/7
|Go for Wand S.
|96
|Happy Is a Choice
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/7
|Ring The Bell S.
|94
|Kant Hurry Love
|5M
|6f (ft)
|AQU 12/8
|Garland of Roses S.
|94
|Lord Eddard Stark
|6G
|2m (fm)
|GP 12/7
|H. Allen Jerkens H.
|93
|Donut God
|2C
|6f (ft)
|TAM 12/7
|Inaugural S.
|97
|Kale’s Angel
|2C
|5 1/2f (ft)
|OP 12/6
|Advent S.
|97
|Tenma
|2F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|LRC 12/7
|Starlet S.
|97
|Muhimma
|2F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 12/7
|Demoiselle S.
|94
|Tony Eclipse
|2C
|7f (ft)
|LRL 12/7
|Maryland Juvenile S.
|93
|Poster
|2C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 12/7
|Remsen S.
|92
|Caprice
|2F
|7f (ft)
|LRL 12/7
|Maryland Juvenile Filly S.
|89
|Mrs Worldwide
|2F
|6f (ft)
|TAM 12/7
|Sandpiper S.
|89
|Hey Jessie
|2F
|1m (ft)
|LRC 12/8
|Soviet Problem S.
|79
|Ez Iz Onzaway
|2G
|6f (ft)
|TUP 12/4
|Arizona Breeders’ Futurity
|77
|Sunset Grazen
|2F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|PLN 12/7
|Golden Gate Debutante S.
|77
|Just Call Me Lucky
|2F
|6f (ft)
|TUP 12/4
|Arizona Breeders’ Futurity
|73
