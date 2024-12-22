Built establishes moderate tempo, draws off in Gun Runner

Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners’ Built joined the Kentucky Derby (G1) picture with a frontrunning victory in Saturday’s $100,000 Gun Runner S. at Fair Grounds, establishing a moderate pace on a short lead before powering away from four rivals in the stretch. A convincing maiden scorer at Keeneland in his second start, the Wayne Catalano-trained colt jumped straight to stakes competition and earned 10 points winning the Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifier by a widening 6 3/4-length margin.

Jareth Loveberry picked up the mount from Corey Lanerie, who couldn’t make it to Fair Grounds due to holiday travel issues, and Built took advantage of a stumbling start from odds-on favorite Admiral Dennis, who was expected to show speed but was away last from his outside post. Built broke sharply from the innermost post and led by about a length through opening splits in :24.64, :49.23, and 1:13.77 while well in hand.

The chestnut juvenile got his cue nearing the completion of the far turn, spurting clear to a four-length edge with a furlong remaining, and Built continued to draw away while under wraps, finishing 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.53.

“You always like it when the pace is slow and you’re on the lead,” Catalano said. “Drawing the rail with speed, he handled it well. These are the moments you work every day and get up in the morning for. Today was our day. I appreciate the opportunities all our clients give us and all our help back in the barn.”

“(Catalano) had him well-meant today,” Loveberry added. “He was well-trained. He is a nice horse and did everything the right way. He turned for home and was ready to finish.”

A troubled third when making his first start at Ellis Park in late August, Built broke his maiden over seven furlongs on the opening weekend at Keeneland. He stretched to two turns in the Gun Runner and was off as the 3.90-1 third choice.

The rest of the field received points on a 5-3-2-1 scale toward a Kentucky Derby berth.

Magnitude, the 5-2 second choice following a convincing entry-length allowance win at Churchill Downs, held second throughout while losing ground in the stretch. He was nearly three lengths clear of 6-1 Render Judgment, who wound up a clear third after a poor start, and Admiral Dennis and Chris’s Revenge came next under the wire.

Bred in Kentucky by Robert and Lawana Low, Built passed through the auction ring twice, bringing $82,000 as a yearling and selling for $260,000 to his owners at the OBS April two-year-old sale. He’s the first foal out of the unraced Curlin mare Sea Garden, a half-sister to Grade 2 Canadian winner Glenville Gardens, and Built counts Grade 1 winner Marley Vale as his third maternal dam.