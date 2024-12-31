Bullard faces Baffert duo in San Vicente

The $200,000 San Vicente (G2) at Santa Anita is not an official part of the Road to the Kentucky Derby series, but it would come as no surprise if it were to have longer term relevancy to the Derby than either the Jerome S. or Smarty Jones S., which will also be run Saturday.

Trainer Bob Baffert has won the seven-furlong San Vicente 12 times, most notably with subsequent Derby winner Silver Charm in 1997. He saddles two of the five San Vicente starters, both of whom have scope for improvement following their respective debut wins.

Barnes, a $3.2 million yearling buy, was all the rage heading into his Nov. 27 debut at Churchill Downs. However, the 5 1/2-furlong distance and his greenness were obstacles Barnes had to work hard to overcome, as he only just prevailed by a head while earning an 88 Brisnet Speed rating.

In a photo finish, the buzz horse BARNES comes out on top on debut in R7 at @churchilldowns for trainer Bob Baffert with Martin Garcia aboard! 🤩



🎥 #TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/SrvH6kCVHA — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) November 27, 2024

Stablemate Romanesque had a less taxing experience graduating a few days earlier at Del Mar. Pressing the pace from third, Romanesque spurted clear inside the final furlong to win by 2 1/4 lengths and earning a 93 Speed rating. Romanesque is a Pennsylvania-bred son of Practical Joke.

The Gun Runner colt Bullard seeks his second consecutive stakes win in the San Vicente having romped by 4 3/4 lengths in the Bob Hope (G3) at Del Mar on Nov. 17. The Michael McCarthy trainee finished well clear of returning rival McKinzie Street, who finished a distant third after earning minor checks in the American Pharoah (G1) and Del Mar Futurity (G1).

The field is rounded out by Smooth Cruisein, a longshot winner of his Oct. 27 debut at Santa Anita for trainer Karen Headley.

The supporting feature on Saturday is the $100,000 Las Flores (G3), a six-furlong dash for older fillies and mares. The expected strong favorite is the Baffert-trained Pleasant, a half-length third in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) in her stakes debut two months ago.