Coal Battle rallies late in Remington Springboard Mile

Taking advantage of a destructive speed duel, Coal Battle launched a late rally to upset Friday’s $300,000 Remington Springboard Mile S. at Remington Park.

A dozen juveniles started in the one-mile Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifier, and bettors favored Churchill Downs debut winner Speed King as the 2-1 choice over Santa Anita maiden winner Dr Ruben M at 3-1.

But the two favorites hooked up in a speed duel shortly after the start, with Dr Ruben M employing aggressive tactics to avoid a wide trip from post 9. Dr Ruben M made the lead, but Speed King refused to yield and quickly battled back along the inside, resulting in stiff fractions of :23.93, :47.46, and 1:12.21.

In the meantime, Coal Battle was content to bide his time in midfield under jockey Juan Vargas. The stretch-running Jean Lafitte S. winner boasted a 2-for-2 record dirt sprints, but an 0-for-2 record in turf routes. The Remington Springboard Mile marked his first try in a dirt route

Coal Battle proved well suited to the challenge. After advancing inside and between rivals around the far turn, he arrived in contention just as Dr Ruben M gave way, leaving Speed King alone on the lead. For a moment it appeared the top betting choice would prevail, but then Coal Battle came running late to prevail by half a length at 6-1 odds, paying $15.80 to win.

Coal Battle wins the Springboard Mile and earns 10 points on the Road to the #KyDerby! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/bdZn3UavX9 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) December 14, 2024

Trained by Lonnie Briley, Coal Battle reached the finish line in 1:39.25 to earn the lion’s share of the 10-5-3-2-1 Road to the Kentucky Derby qualification points awarded to the top five finishers. Speed King, Dominant Spirit, Dr Ruben M, and Jolly Samurai nabbed the remainder of the points, while Brooklyn Alley Cat, Mister Omaha, Keeno, Complex Music, Medicine Dog, Essay, and Blue Angel completed the Springboard Mile order of finish.

Coal Battle is a son of Godolphin Mile (G2) winner Coal Front out of the Midshipman mare Wolfblade. Owned by Norman Stables and bred in Kentucky by Hume Wornall and Jay Adcock, Coal Battle has compiled a 5-3-0-0 career record with earnings of $307,625.