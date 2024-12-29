Forever Young crowns year in Tokyo Daishoten, sets sights on Saudi Cup

After a near-miss third in the Kentucky Derby (G1) and another gallant third in the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1), Japanese star Forever Young scored his first internationally recognized Group 1 victory in Sunday’s Tokyo Daishoten (G1) at Oi. The 3-10 favorite stalked and pounced to crown a superb sophomore campaign, and in the process, set himself up for the Feb. 22 Saudi Cup (G1).

Trained by globetrotting maestro Yoshito Yahagi, Forever Young was well handled by regular pilot Ryusei Sakai. The son of Real Steel got off to such a good start from post 4 that he found himself in front, but gladly deferred to the free-running Crown Pride. Forever Young was perched in a monitoring second most of the way until driven to assert down the lane.

As Forever Young tackled the weakening Crown Pride, Ramjet sneaked through on the rail to try to challenge, and Wilson Tesoro rallied into the picture. But Forever Young had yet to tap into his reserves, and he found plenty to forge 1 3/4 lengths clear in 2:04.9 for about 1 1/4 miles.

Wilson Tesoro edged Ramjet by a neck to take runner-up honors in the Tokyo Daishoten for the second straight year. Also as in 2023, Wilson Tesoro was coming off another second in the Champions Cup (G1) to Lemon Pop.

Ramjet, a sophomore like Forever Young, crossed the wire 3 1/2 lengths to the good of two-time defending champion Ushba Tesoro. Unlike 2022 and 2023, Ushba Tesoro’s late kick lacked enough punch to get any nearer in this career finale. Next came the mare Grand Bridge, Derma Sotogake, Crown Pride, Sayono Nature, King of the Nile, and Grande Mare.

Forever Young was extending his record in Japan to a perfect 5-for-5 and his overall mark to 9-7-0-2. The Susumu Fujita color-bearer’s domestic resume includes three other stakes, last year’s JBC Nisai Yushun followed by the Zen-Nippon Nisai Yushun on the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby and the Oct. 2 Japan Dirt Classic. The latter two count as local Group 1s, but as listed events by international cataloging standards. Forever Young earned his initial Group tallies during his Mideast swing earlier this season, sweeping the Saudi Derby (G3) and UAE Derby (G2).

Plans call for a similar itinerary in early 2025, only the rising four-year-old will be gunning for the lucrative main events rather than the undercard. The $20 million Saudi Cup represents a cutback to about nine furlongs, while Forever Young would step back up to about 1 1/4 miles in the $12 million Dubai World Cup (G1) at Meydan April 5.

Bred by Northern Farm in Japan, Forever Young is out of the Grade 2-winning Congrats mare Forever Darling. She also responsible for current Artemis (G3) heroine Brown Ratchet, who wound up 16th as the favorite in the Dec. 8 Hanshin Juvenile Fillies (G1).

Forever Darling is herself a half-sister to Grade 1 victress Heavenly Love, the dam of Forever Young’s archrival Sierra Leone. The winner of the Breeders’ Cup Classic and runner-up in the Kentucky Derby, “cousin” Sierra Leone could also have the Mideast in his sights.