Johannes offers closing argument for Eclipse Award in San Gabriel

Odds-on favorite Johannes added one final laurel to his nearly-flawless 2024 campaign in Thursday’s $202,000 San Gabriel (G2) at Santa Anita. Along in time by a rather cozy three-quarters of a length, the Tim Yakteen pupil recapitulated his case for an Eclipse Award as champion turf male.

Johannes probably would have been in an unassailable position for year-end honors had he won the Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1). But the son of Nyquist sustained his only loss of the season in the championship event at Del Mar, where he was mugged late by More Than Looks. Johannes had previously swept the American (G3), Shoemaker Mile (G1), Eddie Read (G2), and City of Hope Mile (G2). By regaining the winning thread in the San Gabriel, the turf star enhanced his 2024 record to 5-for-6, and left one last favorable impression on the Eclipse electorate.

“In my heart, he is a true champion,” Yakteen said. “I hope others view it that way.”

The public lost no faith in Johannes, sending off CUYATHY’s homebred as the prohibitive 3-10 favorite on opening day at Santa Anita. Regular rider Umberto Rispoli engineered a ground-saving trip just off the pace set by 34-1 shot Cabo Spirit through fractions of :23.49, :47.07, and 1:11.14. Johannes was on hold as Seal Team and Mi Hermano Ramon circled him to launch their bids turning for home, but Rispoli knew that he had their measure.

Once angled out into the clear down the lane, Johannes lengthened stride and comfortably reeled in Mi Hermano Ramon. Seal Team was another three-quarters of a length astern in third, and late-running Easter got up for fourth. Next came Dicey Mo Chara, Cabo Spirit, Astronomer, Nineeleventurbo, and Escape Artist.

Johannes, who negotiated 1 1/8 firm-turf miles in a sharp 1:46.50, now boasts a career mark of 13-8-1-1, $1,153,859.

“You know, with a horse like him, it’s not possible to panic,” Rispoli said. “You know, you press the button, and in three strides, you’re right up there. You just have to manage how to get the wire because once you get the lead, you try to wait for other horses. But, you know, you never panic with him. Once you see the daylight, he goes. It doesn’t matter.

“Obviously, it wasn’t the best scenario, but, you know, that’s horse racing, where you know absolutely nothing. He loves the track. He gives you everything. I love that he got the job done.”

Aside from Eclipse implications for the past year, the San Gabriel also has a forward-looking aspect for 2025. Connections intend to use it as a springboard to the Jan. 25 Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1) at Gulfstream Park.

“We originally thought about giving the horse a breather,” Yakteen revealed. “He had such a strong campaign and he came out of the Breeders’ Cup so well. I talked to Joe and Debby (McCloskey, his owner/breeders), and we said we would play it by ear and maybe head to the San Gabriel. Everything was near perfect in his last outing, so we came to the San Gabriel and now we will head to the Pegasus.”



The McCloskeys’ nom de course, CUYATHY, is an acronym for “Count upon your angels to help you.” That was also the name of their first mare, a stakes-placed daughter of Congrats, who became the dam of Johannes. Cuyathy’s two subsequent foals are also black-type performers, stakes winner Sea Dancer and stakes-placed juvenile Sea Runner, a contender in Saturday’s Blue Norther S.

“The horse means everything to us,” Joe McCloskey said of Johannes. “He’s our first foal from our broodmare Cuyathy, so it has been a heck of a ride.”

“He is a beauty, such a beautiful horse,” Debby McCloskey noted, “and we couldn’t be prouder.”