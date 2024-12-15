Journalism conquers accomplished foes in Los Alamitos Futurity

The up-and-coming Journalism got the better of two proven graded stakes winners when posting a decisive victory in Saturday’s $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity (G2) racing 1 1/16 miles at Los Alamitos.

The Michael McCarthy-trained juvenile started as the 5-2 second choice off a fast-finishing maiden victory racing one mile at Del Mar. His achievements were light compared to 1-2 favorite Gaming, one of three horses seeking to give trainer Bob Baffert a record-extending 15th win in the Los Alamitos Futurity.

Gaming boasted a win in the Del Mar Futurity (G1) and a runner-up finish in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1). His stablemate Getaway Car, the 7-2 third choice, was likewise more accomplished than Journalism with a win in the Best Pal (G3) and a second in the American Pharoah (G1) on his record.

But Journalism’s talent made up for his lack of experience. Getaway Car set the pace in the Los Alamitos Futurity, carving out splits of :23.93, :47.75, and 1:11.87 while closely pursued on the inside by Gaming and on the outside by Journalism.

Gaming edged a bit closer around the far turn, but weakened at the top of the stretch. By that point, Journalism was in full flight under jockey Umberto Rispoli. Even Getaway Car could find no more as Journalism took command before midstretch and extended his advantage to win by 3 1/2 lengths in 1:43.04.

Getaway Car stayed on for second place by three lengths over Gaming. It was another six lengths back to Rank, while Mellencamp—the third Baffert trainee—completed the order of finish.

As part of the Road to the Kentucky Derby, the Los Alamitos Futurity awarded Kentucky Derby (G1) qualification points to its five starters on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis. Journalism joins the Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard in 10th place with 10 points, while Gaming (18 points in total) and Getaway Car (16 points) currently rank second and third.

Bred by Don Alberto Corp., Journalism is a son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin out of the multiple Grade 1-placed La Canada (G2) winner Mopotism. He was purchased for $825,000 as a yearling and races for the partnership of Bridlewood Farm, Don Alberto Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Elayne Stables 5, and Robert V. LaPenta.

With two wins and a third from three starts, Journalism has accumulated $158,880 in earnings.