Ka Ying Rising copes with pressure in Hong Kong Sprint

If Ka Ying Rising flaunted champion-grade talent in his course-record prep at Sha Tin, the budding star had to summon a different quality of champions – the ability to overcome circumstances – in Sunday’s Hong Kong Sprint (G1). Enduring a tougher trip in his Group 1 debut, the 1-10 favorite still managed to win, and deliver a performance that could be more instructive for the future.

“You’re never confident going into international Group 1s because there’s so many unknowns,” trainer David Hayes said of his foray into the Hong Kong International Races, “but I was as confident as you could be. Probably not as confident as the market, but in market terms I thought $1.80, not $1.10.”

Perhaps the foreshadowing had come at the draw, when Ka Ying Rising landed in a post that had yet to produce a winner of this about six-furlong dash. Off a beat slow from post 11, he zoomed up to vie with the speedy California Spangle for a few strides.

Regular rider Zac Purton then took a hold of Ka Ying Rising to track the leader, only to have Victor the Winner flank him on the outside. The favorite, in between foes now, thus felt early pressure from Victor the Winner even as he was in turn prompting California Spangle.

Ka Ying Rising shrugged off Victor the Winner turning for home and readily passed California Spangle in midstretch. But instead of enjoying a procession inside the final furlong, he had to work to maintain his advantage. Possibly the Shamexpress gelding was regressing a tad from his prior start, and combined with the less than straightforward trip, it all began to tell on him late.

In so far as there were any pyrotechnics, they came from fellow Hong Konger Helios Express and Japan’s Satono Reve. The duo rallied smartly to make the margin tighter than expected.

Ka Ying Rising held on by a half-length from Helios Express, who edged Satono Reve for runner-up honors. The final time was 1:08.15 compared to Ka Ying Rising’s record-breaking 1:07.43 in the Nov. 17 Jockey Club Sprint (G2).

Purton and Hayes both commented on Ka Ying Rising’s trial by fire at the Group 1 level.

“Something lunged at the gate just before he went and it took his mind off it and he turned his head, so he was a little bit slow to step,” Purton said.

“And then Victor The Winner just bored my neck the whole way and he never quite relaxed the way he has. He was working the whole way and never had time to relax.”

“He wasn’t at his best today and is better than this and still got the job done.”

Hayes added that we’ll see Ka Ying Rising back to his brilliant best when he can switch off early.

“The start wasn’t perfect and he got pressure when he normally gets a bit of cover, so I think it was a better win than it looked,” the trainer said.

“He was going to relax, Victor (the Winner) came up to him and really eyeballed him.

“So, I think when he relaxes, we all know he’s more explosive. That was probably the least exciting to the eye, but I know that was a great win because he did pull.”

Ka Ying Rising earned his Hong Kong Sprint swag (Photo by Hong Kong Jockey Club)

California Spangle checked in fourth, trailed by Howdeepisyoulove, Beauty Waves, Flying Ace, Lucky with You, Toshin Macau, Invincible Sage, Lugal, Recommendation, Starlust, and Victor the Winner. The lone U.S. shipper, Nobals, was scratched after spiking a fever.

Starlust, who upset the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1) last time out, wasn’t as suited to the extra furlong.

“He’s used to five furlongs where they blaze away,” jockey Rossa Ryan said, “and he’ll probably go back to that trip. They didn’t go mad on his terms, so back at shorter he’ll be a happier horse.”

Ka Ying Rising now boasts a record of 11-9-2-0, including eight straight wins. Rapidly climbing the ranks as the Champion Griffin of the 2023-24 season, the New Zealand-bred made a successful Group debut in the June 2 Sha Tin Vase (G3). Ka Ying Rising continued his triumphant march during the new Hong Kong season, capturing a Class 1 handicap under top weight of 135 pounds and the Oct. 20 Premier Bowl H. (G2) en route to his course-record Jockey Club Cup.

Hayes has mentioned The Everest in Australia as his long-range goal in October. His immediate options are the Jan. 19 Centenary Sprint Cup (G1) at this trip or stretching out for the Jan. 31 Hong Kong Classic Mile, the first leg of the Four-Year-Old Series.