December 17, 2024

Kentucky Speed by Circuit Dec. 9-15

December 17, 2024 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (12/9-12/15) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Paros 4G 1 1/16m (ft) TP 12/14 97
Dana’s Beauty 6M 1 1/16m (ft) TP 12/14 91
Ms Quality Control 3F 1 1/4m (ft) TP 12/14 89
Mercante 4G 1m (ft) TP 12/14 88
First Strike 4C 1m (ft) TP 12/12 86
Irish Patsy 4F 1 1/4m (ft) TP 12/11 86
Race Craft 6G 1m (ft) TP 12/14 86
I Lucked Out 4G 1 1/16m (ft) TP 12/12 83
Moonstrike (GB) 4C 1m (ft) TP 12/13 82
Gamer 5G 1m (ft) TP 12/13 77
Grand Illusion 3G 1m (ft) TP 12/11 75
Streetwhereyoulive 3F 1m (ft) TP 12/11 71
Speed Institute 4R 1m (ft) TP 12/13 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (12/9-12/15) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Howard Wolowitz 3C 6f (ft) TP 12/14 101
Awesome Treat 6M 6f (ft) TP 12/14 97
She’s Fancy 4F 6f (ft) TP 12/12 88
Jimmy Rules 3G 6f (ft) TP 12/14 85
Major Wager 7G 5 1/2f (ft) TP 12/12 83
Pretty Fast 3G 6f (ft) TP 12/13 83
Sense of Pearl 3F 6f (ft) TP 12/13 81
Belle Brezing 9M 6 1/2f (ft) TP 12/13 80
Fear and Loathing 3G 6 1/2f (ft) TP 12/11 78
Panthor 3G 6 1/2f (ft) TP 12/12 78
Cog 5G 6f (ft) TP 12/11 77
Steel Link 3C 6f (ft) TP 12/11 77
Crosstown Shootout 8G 6 1/2f (ft) TP 12/11 76
Eloper 3F 6 1/2f (ft) TP 12/12 76
Posh Playday 6M 5 1/2f (ft) TP 12/12 74
Top Winning Speed Ratings (12/9-12/15) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Piquant 2G 6f (ft) TP 12/13 87
Buy the Rights 2G 6f (ft) TP 12/14 85
Cosmic Wonder 2F 6f (ft) TP 12/11 80
My Lil Punky 2F 6f (ft) TP 12/13 78
Hear the Queen 2F 1m (ft) TP 12/12 72
My Buddy Brooks 2F 1m (ft) TP 12/11 72
Admit 2F 1m (ft) TP 12/12 71
Generative 2C 1 1/16m (ft) TP 12/13 70
Wiz the Bomb 2F 6f (ft) TP 12/11 63

