Kentucky Speed by Circuit Dec. 9-15

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Paros
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|TP 12/14
|97
|Dana’s Beauty
|6M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|TP 12/14
|91
|Ms Quality Control
|3F
|1 1/4m (ft)
|TP 12/14
|89
|Mercante
|4G
|1m (ft)
|TP 12/14
|88
|First Strike
|4C
|1m (ft)
|TP 12/12
|86
|Irish Patsy
|4F
|1 1/4m (ft)
|TP 12/11
|86
|Race Craft
|6G
|1m (ft)
|TP 12/14
|86
|I Lucked Out
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|TP 12/12
|83
|Moonstrike (GB)
|4C
|1m (ft)
|TP 12/13
|82
|Gamer
|5G
|1m (ft)
|TP 12/13
|77
|Grand Illusion
|3G
|1m (ft)
|TP 12/11
|75
|Streetwhereyoulive
|3F
|1m (ft)
|TP 12/11
|71
|Speed Institute
|4R
|1m (ft)
|TP 12/13
|69
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Howard Wolowitz
|3C
|6f (ft)
|TP 12/14
|101
|Awesome Treat
|6M
|6f (ft)
|TP 12/14
|97
|She’s Fancy
|4F
|6f (ft)
|TP 12/12
|88
|Jimmy Rules
|3G
|6f (ft)
|TP 12/14
|85
|Major Wager
|7G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|TP 12/12
|83
|Pretty Fast
|3G
|6f (ft)
|TP 12/13
|83
|Sense of Pearl
|3F
|6f (ft)
|TP 12/13
|81
|Belle Brezing
|9M
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TP 12/13
|80
|Fear and Loathing
|3G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TP 12/11
|78
|Panthor
|3G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TP 12/12
|78
|Cog
|5G
|6f (ft)
|TP 12/11
|77
|Steel Link
|3C
|6f (ft)
|TP 12/11
|77
|Crosstown Shootout
|8G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TP 12/11
|76
|Eloper
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TP 12/12
|76
|Posh Playday
|6M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|TP 12/12
|74
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Piquant
|2G
|6f (ft)
|TP 12/13
|87
|Buy the Rights
|2G
|6f (ft)
|TP 12/14
|85
|Cosmic Wonder
|2F
|6f (ft)
|TP 12/11
|80
|My Lil Punky
|2F
|6f (ft)
|TP 12/13
|78
|Hear the Queen
|2F
|1m (ft)
|TP 12/12
|72
|My Buddy Brooks
|2F
|1m (ft)
|TP 12/11
|72
|Admit
|2F
|1m (ft)
|TP 12/12
|71
|Generative
|2C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|TP 12/13
|70
|Wiz the Bomb
|2F
|6f (ft)
|TP 12/11
|63
