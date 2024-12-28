Mufasa too quick for White Abarrio in Mr. Prospector

Mufasa put a dull performance in last month’s Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) well behind him on Saturday by handing odds-on favorite White Abarrio a 1 1/4-length defeat in the $150,000 Mr. Prospector (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

In contrast to his trip at Del Mar, where he showed little early foot breaking from a wide post, Mufasa was prominent throughout the seven-furlong Mr. Prospector. No more than a length behind pacesetter Super Chow down the backside, Mufasa engaged that long-time leader entering the stretch, opened up a three-length advantage with a furlong to go, and safely fended off a belated rally from the favorite.

White Abarrio, prepping for next month’s 1 1/8-mile Pegasus World Cup (G1), broke slowly from post 9, raced more than six lengths adrift of the leaders down the backside, and ultimately ran out of real estate after a wide rally in the stretch. He bested 71-1 longshot Little Vic for second by a neck, with 102-1 outsider Caramel Chip checking in fourth.

The order of finish was rounded out by Playmea Tune, Super Chow, Mr Skylight, Illuminare, Real Macho, and El Principito.

Mufasa covered the fast-track test in 1:22.47 and paid $10.20. He is owned by Carlos Saavedra and Stud Vendaval, is trained by Nacho Correas, and was ridden by Tyler Gaffalione.

A Group 3 winner in his native Chile, Mufasa is now 3-for-5 since his importation to the U.S. Sixth in his American debut, in an allowance at Churchill Downs, the five-year-old subsequently beat allowance foes at Colonial Downs and then captured the Vosburgh (G2) at Aqueduct by 4 1/4 lengths. He has now won 11 of 15 starts lifetime and more than $339,000.

Bred by Haras Paso Nevado, Mufasa is a son of Practical Joke and was produced by the Scat Daddy mare Miscanti.