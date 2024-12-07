Muhimma stretches successfully to two turns, remains unbeaten in Demoiselle

Brad Cox continued to flex his depth in the two-year-old filly division Saturday with Muhimma, who led every step of the way and remained perfect while making her stakes debut in the $250,000 Demoiselle (G2) at Aqueduct. Florent Geroux was up for Shadwell Stable on the gray filly, and Muhimma finished 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.84, more than a half-second faster than Remsen (G2) winner Poster one race earlier.

Muhimma left the starting gate as a 2-5 favorite over nine rivals after romping in her first two starts at Churchill Downs, winning a 6 1/2-furlong maiden special weight by 7 1/2 lengths in mid-September and a seven-furlong entry-level allowance by 5 1/2 lengths in early November, and the well-regarded miss has been odds-on in every start.

She didn’t break on top but quickly sped forward to show the way early, up by about a half-length through opening fractions in :23.94 and :48.24, and Muhimma extended the advantage rounding the far turn. Ballerina d’Oro, who was switching to the main track after making her first three starts on turf, offered a nice rally from off the pace to reduce the margin in midstretch, but Muhimma had enough in reserve to score by a length.

“Very simple- she broke good for me, I took advantage of it,” Geroux said. “From the post position, I wanted to run there (lead). She started to cruise through very reasonable fractions. From there, I gave her a few reminders down the lane to keep her busy to the wire. She was kind of looking around at the end. If anything, I think she lost a little bit of focus. It was her first time running here from a long ship from Kentucky. The other fillies are pretty much all based here in New York, so it was a bit different.”

As a Road to the Kentucky Oaks series qualifier, the Demoiselle offered points on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis to the top five. Muhimma confirmed herself as a serious prospect, and Cox will be aiming her and a pair of talented stablemates, presumptive two-year-old filly champion Immersive and Golden Rod (G2) winner Good Cheer, toward major three-year-old filly stakes in 2024.

Cox came away pleased with Muhimma’s effort.

“First time two-year-olds going that far, I thought (the fractions) were quick enough and she fended off a horse making a run at her down the lane, so she showed some determination and she showed she could handle the mile and an eighth,” Cox said. “She’s big. She’s by a very good sire, very good broodmare sire, and the mare herself was good going long. We felt confident she would handle the distance and right now she just needs to handle the mile and an eighth.”

Ballerina d’Oro held second by 6 3/4 lengths at 9-1. Liam in the Dust, who stalked the winner in second early, held third by more than a length over Five a Side. Carmen’s Candy Jar came next in fifth, and Beauty Reigns, Bless the Broken, Tip Line, Fortuna Mia, and Michelle rounded out the order.

Muhimma is by Munnings, who also sired Remsen winner Poster. Bred in Kentucky by Three Chimneys Farm, Muhimma sold for $700,000 as a yearling at the 2023 Keeneland September sale, and she possesses strong stamina influences in her female family. Out of the Tapit mare Princesa Carolina, winner of the 1 5/16-mile Dueling Grounds Oaks and third in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1), Muhimma counts Pure Clan, a multiple Grade 1 winner at 1 1/4 miles, as her second maternal dam.