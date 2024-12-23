Path to Pegasus runs through Mr. Prospector for White Abarrio

White Abarrio ended 2023 with back-to-back wins in the Whitney (G1) and Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1), but his 2024 campaign went off course early after a disappointing performance last February in the Saudi Cup (G1).

With a return trip to the Middle East this winter seemingly not on the table, White Abarrio will instead focus on the Jan. 25 Pegasus World Cup (G1), a race he finished eighth in last season and to date his only loss in seven starts at Gulfstream. His final prep for the World Cup comes Saturday in the $165,000 Mr. Prospector (G3) at Gulfstream over seven furlongs.

If a seven-furlong prep into the nine-furlong Pegasus World Cup seems unconventional by modern training standards, take note White Abarrio just won a track-and-distance allowance by 10 lengths. The competition will be a little deeper in the Mr. Prospector, and White Abarrio drew a potentially challenging post position (10) in the field of 12.

“Two one-turn races back into a two-turn race. It worked last year,” said trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. earlier this month, referring to White Abarrio’s blowout win in the 1 1/8-mile Whitney following a pair of one-turn races.

WHITE ABARRIO runs the race of his life in the Grade 1 Whitney Stakes with @iradortiz up for Richard Dutrow! #Saratoga pic.twitter.com/igHIjLZyKG — NYRA (🗽) (@TheNYRA) August 5, 2023

The Mr. Prospector field is big in numbers, but smaller on horses seemingly capable of upsetting the favorite unless he regresses. After showing little in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1), Mufasa shortens up to a distance over which he captured the Vosburgh (G2) at Aqueduct by more than four lengths in the slop two starts back. Another confirmed graded stakes horse is Super Chow, though he, too, has proven more effective on wet tracks.

Two lightly raced entrants are Canadian invader Playmea Tune and the three-year-old Illuminare. Grade 3-placed Playmea Tune was beaten only four lengths in the Woodbine Mile (G1) in September but lacks dirt experience, while Illuminare has won three of four for Todd Pletcher but was unplaced in his only prior stakes attempt.