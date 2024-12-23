Soul of an Angel, Power Squeeze square off in Rampart

A loss in the $140,000 Rampart S. at Gulfstream Park on Thursday won’t necessarily affect the prospects of Soul of an Angel earning an Eclipse Award next month. However, a win could propel the mare into the discussion for the $20 million Saudi Cup (G1) in late February.

By virtue of upsetting the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) at Del Mar in early November at nearly 20-1, Soul of an Angel seemingly made herself the mild favorite to carry off champion female sprinter honors in this year’s Eclipse Award voting.

The Rampart is contested over a one-turn mile, and thus not technically a sprint, so many voters, who have until Jan. 2 to cast their ballots, are unlikely to have their decision swayed one way or the other based on its results.

That might be good news for Soul of an Angel. Despite back-to-back wins in the Princess Rooney (G3) and Breeders’ Cup to end her campaign, the five-year-old’s career mark is still only 6-for-41, and only 2-for-19 over Gulfstream’s main track.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is confident about Soul of an Angel’s chances in the Rampart, while also taking a potential look ahead at the Feb. 22 Saudi Cup, which is also a one-turn race over 1 1/8 miles.

“If we wanted to go to Saudi, this race is mainly to keep that on the table,” Joseph said. “It looks like a good spot. If she fires a good race, she should be very competitive. She should be tough to beat.”

Soul of an Angel is 3-5 on the morning line, but among her seven rivals is Power Squeeze, one of the better three-year-old fillies this season not named Thorpedo Anna. The daughter of Union Rags has run a couple of duds this year, most recently in the Cotillion (G1) on Sept. 21, but her five stakes wins this term include the Alabama (G1), Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2), and Delaware Oaks (G3).

“The plan was whether she won or finished last in the Cotillion to give her a break. She was never going to the Breeders’ Cup,” trainer Jorge Delgado said. “I think the layoff has been really good for her. She feels refreshed and she’s gained weight and she’s training every day better She’s training good enough to win the race.”