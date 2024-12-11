Spot Plays Dec. 12

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Irish Jackson, 7-2
|(4th) Whiskey N Soda, 6-1
|Delta Downs
|(5th) She Smiled At Me, 3-1
|(6th) Infinitesimal, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Ann’s Storm, 9-2
|(2nd) Flat Out Runner, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Patty’s Having Fun, 5-1
|(5th) Mailman Money, 8-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Ray’s Empire, 4-1
|(4th) Notorious Sixohtwo, 3-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Dark Timber, 7-2
|(5th) Urban Dancer, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Devil Darling, 4-1
|(8th) Angel Kiss, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) A New Peace, 7-2
|(2nd) Judo, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Super Sicily, 8-1
|(4th) Super Serenade, 8-1
Leave a Reply