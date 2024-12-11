December 11, 2024

Spot Plays Dec. 12

December 11, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Irish Jackson, 7-2
(4th) Whiskey N Soda, 6-1
Delta Downs (5th) She Smiled At Me, 3-1
(6th) Infinitesimal, 4-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Ann’s Storm, 9-2
(2nd) Flat Out Runner, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Patty’s Having Fun, 5-1
(5th) Mailman Money, 8-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Ray’s Empire, 4-1
(4th) Notorious Sixohtwo, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Dark Timber, 7-2
(5th) Urban Dancer, 7-2
Remington Park (2nd) Devil Darling, 4-1
(8th) Angel Kiss, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) A New Peace, 7-2
(2nd) Judo, 4-1
Woodbine (2nd) Super Sicily, 8-1
(4th) Super Serenade, 8-1

*


