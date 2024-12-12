December 12, 2024

Spot Plays Dec. 13

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) My Angel, 4-1
(6th) Beary Funny, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Unified Weekend, 7-2
(3rd) Rebelde, 8-1
Delta Downs (4th) Summertime Peppers, 6-1
(6th) One Putt Richie, 9-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Miss Distinctive, 3-1
(2nd) Onasa, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Cicatriz, 6-1
(2nd) Italian Symphony, 5-1
Laurel Park (6th) Gilda’s Girl, 5-1
(7th) Levisa, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Original Sin, 4-1
(3rd) Show Time, 4-1
Penn National (1st) Wellareyouhappynow, 3-1
(2nd) Marion Grace, 7-2
Remington Park (1st) Cherokee Sunrise, 3-1
(8th) Mind Bolt, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Cantafio, 4-1
(6th) Shabam, 8-1
Turfway Park (1st) Graydaria, 9-2
(2nd) El Cerrito, 5-1
Woodbine (2nd) Star Scholar, 6-1
(5th) You and Me Baby, 6-1

