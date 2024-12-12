Spot Plays Dec. 13

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) My Angel, 4-1
|(6th) Beary Funny, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Unified Weekend, 7-2
|(3rd) Rebelde, 8-1
|Delta Downs
|(4th) Summertime Peppers, 6-1
|(6th) One Putt Richie, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Miss Distinctive, 3-1
|(2nd) Onasa, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Cicatriz, 6-1
|(2nd) Italian Symphony, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(6th) Gilda’s Girl, 5-1
|(7th) Levisa, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Original Sin, 4-1
|(3rd) Show Time, 4-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Wellareyouhappynow, 3-1
|(2nd) Marion Grace, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Cherokee Sunrise, 3-1
|(8th) Mind Bolt, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Cantafio, 4-1
|(6th) Shabam, 8-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Graydaria, 9-2
|(2nd) El Cerrito, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Star Scholar, 6-1
|(5th) You and Me Baby, 6-1
