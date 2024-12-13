December 13, 2024

Spot Plays Dec. 14

December 13, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Gone and Forgotten, 4-1
(2nd) She Caught My Eye, 7-2
Charles Town (4th) Reverend Jack, 8-1
(6th) Emperorofthedark, 7-2
Delta Downs (2nd) Tiffany’s Ferrari, 6-1
(6th) Insignis, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) The Wicked Cat, 4-1
(4th) Canal Street, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Bal de Mar, 5-1
(3rd) Fontana Di Trevi, 4-1
Laurel Park (5th) Woohoo Jackie Blue, 7-2
(6th) Blind Eye, 9-2
Los Alamitos (5th) Charmz Away, 7-2
(7th) Got Soul, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Sagittarius, 8-1
(3rd) Phenomenal Dream, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Bounteous, 3-1
(8th) Rouki, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Good American, 4-1
(6th) Dresden Row, 9-2
Woodbine (4th) Mojo Rising, 8-1
(5th) Dolce Fortuna, 4-1

