Spot Plays Dec. 14

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Gone and Forgotten, 4-1
|(2nd) She Caught My Eye, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(4th) Reverend Jack, 8-1
|(6th) Emperorofthedark, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Tiffany’s Ferrari, 6-1
|(6th) Insignis, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) The Wicked Cat, 4-1
|(4th) Canal Street, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Bal de Mar, 5-1
|(3rd) Fontana Di Trevi, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(5th) Woohoo Jackie Blue, 7-2
|(6th) Blind Eye, 9-2
|Los Alamitos
|(5th) Charmz Away, 7-2
|(7th) Got Soul, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Sagittarius, 8-1
|(3rd) Phenomenal Dream, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Bounteous, 3-1
|(8th) Rouki, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Good American, 4-1
|(6th) Dresden Row, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(4th) Mojo Rising, 8-1
|(5th) Dolce Fortuna, 4-1
