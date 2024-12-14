December 14, 2024

Spot Plays Dec. 15

December 14, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Georgees Spirit, 9-2
(3rd) Graywing, 7-2
Fair Grounds (4th) Cotton Candy Annie, 4-1
(6th) Magawildtime, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Mamba on Three, 9-2
(8th) Mugatu, 6-1
Laurel Park (1st) Photo Finish, 9-2
(2nd) Thorold Miss, 4-1
Los Alamitos (2nd) Crypto Craze, 3-1
(5th) Isabel Ludlow, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Smoke Show Girl, 7-2
(3rd) Teardrop Tiara, 8-1
Woodbine (2nd) Stephen B Good, 7-2
(3rd) Periwinkle, 7-2

