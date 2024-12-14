Spot Plays Dec. 15

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Georgees Spirit, 9-2
|(3rd) Graywing, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Cotton Candy Annie, 4-1
|(6th) Magawildtime, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Mamba on Three, 9-2
|(8th) Mugatu, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Photo Finish, 9-2
|(2nd) Thorold Miss, 4-1
|Los Alamitos
|(2nd) Crypto Craze, 3-1
|(5th) Isabel Ludlow, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Smoke Show Girl, 7-2
|(3rd) Teardrop Tiara, 8-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Stephen B Good, 7-2
|(3rd) Periwinkle, 7-2
Leave a Reply