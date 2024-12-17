Spot Plays Dec. 18

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Raise the Alarm, 7-2
|(3rd) Dat’s a Goode One, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Emerson Jones, 8-1
|(7th) Doctor Nash, 3-1
|Parx
|(1st) Yes My Lady Lino, 6-1
|(2nd) Fast Bob, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Mo Traffic, 3-1
|(3rd) Saint Templar, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Compass Rises, 7-2
|(7th) Peace Not War, 8-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Gigi’s Thirsty, 3-1
|(6th) Lula Bella, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Drunken Sailor, 3-1
|(6th) Golden Sunshine, 7-2
