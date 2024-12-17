December 17, 2024

Spot Plays Dec. 18

December 17, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delta Downs (1st) Raise the Alarm, 7-2
(3rd) Dat’s a Goode One, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Emerson Jones, 8-1
(7th) Doctor Nash, 3-1
Parx (1st) Yes My Lady Lino, 6-1
(2nd) Fast Bob, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Mo Traffic, 3-1
(3rd) Saint Templar, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Compass Rises, 7-2
(7th) Peace Not War, 8-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) Gigi’s Thirsty, 3-1
(6th) Lula Bella, 9-2
Turfway Park (4th) Drunken Sailor, 3-1
(6th) Golden Sunshine, 7-2

