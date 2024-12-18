Spot Plays Dec. 19

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delta Downs
|(5th) Box of Candy, 7-2
|(9th) Quarter Rat, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Breaking Alone, 6-1
|(6th) Chases Magic, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Five Eyes Onmichel, 4-1
|(7th) Happy World, 8-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Chaps Knight, 9-2
|(7th) Mobil Chic, 8-1
|Penn National
|(4th) Leo’s Legacy, 6-1
|(7th) Style and Profile, 8-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Lotsa Steel, 10-1
|(7th) Chelsea Dagger, 8-1
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Rose Darling, 5-1
|(8th) Linguistic, 3-1
Leave a Reply