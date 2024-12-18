December 18, 2024

Spot Plays Dec. 19

December 18, 2024 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delta Downs   (5th) Box of Candy, 7-2
    (9th) Quarter Rat, 7-2
Fair Grounds   (4th) Breaking Alone, 6-1
    (6th) Chases Magic, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Five Eyes Onmichel, 4-1
    (7th) Happy World, 8-1
Mahoning Valley   (1st) Chaps Knight, 9-2
    (7th) Mobil Chic, 8-1
Penn National   (4th) Leo’s Legacy, 6-1
    (7th) Style and Profile, 8-1
Turf Paradise   (2nd) Lotsa Steel, 10-1
    (7th) Chelsea Dagger, 8-1
Turfway Park   (4th) Rose Darling, 5-1
    (8th) Linguistic, 3-1

