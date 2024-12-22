Spot Plays Dec. 23

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Needed, 3-1
|(5th) Mali Bali, 10-1
|Parx Racing
|(2nd) Chilling Time, 6-1
|(7th) Liberty Star, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Sky Cloud, 7-2
|(8th) Son o’ Sanpete, 9-2
For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Needed, 3-1
|(5th) Mali Bali, 10-1
|Parx Racing
|(2nd) Chilling Time, 6-1
|(7th) Liberty Star, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Sky Cloud, 7-2
|(8th) Son o’ Sanpete, 9-2
Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs
Leave a Reply