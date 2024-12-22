December 22, 2024

Spot Plays Dec. 23

December 22, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (2nd) Needed, 3-1
    (5th) Mali Bali, 10-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) Chilling Time, 6-1
    (7th) Liberty Star, 3-1
Turf Paradise   (6th) Sky Cloud, 7-2
    (8th) Son o’ Sanpete, 9-2

