December 25, 2024

Spot Plays Dec. 26

December 25, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Fair Grounds   (5th) Flying Mohawk, 7-2
    (9th) Speedy Traveler, 8-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Unshakeable, 6-1
    (4th) Santos to Wilson, 8-1
Mahoning Valley   (2nd) The Monster Irus, 6-1
    (7th) Oopsie Doopsie, 3-1
Penn National   (1st) We’re Even, 5-1
    (2nd) Ellie’s Boyfriend, 5-1
Santa Anita   (6th) Tarantino, 7-2
    (10th) One Magic Philly, 4-1
Turf Paradise   (6th) Minedandrefined, 4-1
    (8th) Further Evidence, 10-1
Turfway Park   (2nd) Rock the Nile, 7-2
    (8th) Bette Davis, 8-1

