Spot Plays Dec. 27

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Elvis Himself, 3-1
|(6th) He’s in Charge, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) Clever Race, 5-1
|(6th) Vobiscum, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Track Smart, 9-2
|(5th) Transactional, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Mully’s Moon, 8-1
|(5th) Tycoon Mogul, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Big Earn, 6-1
|(4th) In My Memories, 8-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Reno Touch, 9-2
|(5th) Alter the Stars, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Canadian Pharoah, 5-1
|(3rd) Preacher’s Kid, 9-2
|Penn National
|(5th) Hawkstone, 9-2
|(6th) Putthepastbehind, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Tiergarten, 4-1
|(5th) Girvin Gal, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Lead Off, 7-2
|(4th) Dundie, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Pine Knoll, 6-1
|(7th) Starcourt, 7-2
Leave a Reply