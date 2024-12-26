December 26, 2024

Spot Plays Dec. 27

December 26, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Elvis Himself, 3-1
(6th) He’s in Charge, 7-2
Delta Downs (3rd) Clever Race, 5-1
(6th) Vobiscum, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Track Smart, 9-2
(5th) Transactional, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Mully’s Moon, 8-1
(5th) Tycoon Mogul, 9-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Big Earn, 6-1
(4th) In My Memories, 8-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Reno Touch, 9-2
(5th) Alter the Stars, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Canadian Pharoah, 5-1
(3rd) Preacher’s Kid, 9-2
Penn National (5th) Hawkstone, 9-2
(6th) Putthepastbehind, 4-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Tiergarten, 4-1
(5th) Girvin Gal, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Lead Off, 7-2
(4th) Dundie, 6-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Pine Knoll, 6-1
(7th) Starcourt, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs