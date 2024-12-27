December 27, 2024

Spot Plays Dec. 28

December 27, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Blue Eyed Scout, 6-1
(6th) Ministerial, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Valtesse, 4-1
(4th) Mr. Wallbanger, 7-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Time Stone, 6-1
(5th) Just the Sky, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Steel Lute, 7-2
(5th) Share the Ludt, 8-1
Laurel Park (2nd) My Sassy Valentine, 3-1
(5th) Mattitude, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Money Room, 7-2
(6th) Run for Reagan, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Classic Cinema, 7-2
(6th) Momissioner, 6-1
Parx (6th) Chowser, 6-1
(7th) Chelsea Room, 8-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Begin Again, 7-2
(4th) Concord Bridge, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (6th) Aranciata, 3-1
(7th) Globes, 6-1
Turfway Park (1st) So Far So Good, 4-1
(4th) Prince of Power, 3-1

*


