Spot Plays Dec. 28

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) Blue Eyed Scout, 6-1
|(6th) Ministerial, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Valtesse, 4-1
|(4th) Mr. Wallbanger, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Time Stone, 6-1
|(5th) Just the Sky, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Steel Lute, 7-2
|(5th) Share the Ludt, 8-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) My Sassy Valentine, 3-1
|(5th) Mattitude, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Money Room, 7-2
|(6th) Run for Reagan, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Classic Cinema, 7-2
|(6th) Momissioner, 6-1
|Parx
|(6th) Chowser, 6-1
|(7th) Chelsea Room, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Begin Again, 7-2
|(4th) Concord Bridge, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(6th) Aranciata, 3-1
|(7th) Globes, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) So Far So Good, 4-1
|(4th) Prince of Power, 3-1
Leave a Reply