December 28, 2024

Spot Plays Dec. 29

December 28, 2024

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Final Denile, 7-2
(6th) Ministerial, 7-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Sand Cast, 8-1
(4th) The Rain Is Gone, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Starship Magellan, 5-1
(3rd) Mythic Performance, 4-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Up Against It, 4-1
(6th) New Boots, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Mula, 3-1
(5th) War Mule, 9-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Nashoba’s Joy, 6-1
(6th) Last Call Paul, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Lady O’Brien, 4-1
(6th) My Great Illusion, 7-2

