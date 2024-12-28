Spot Plays Dec. 29
For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Final Denile, 7-2
|(6th) Ministerial, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Sand Cast, 8-1
|(4th) The Rain Is Gone, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Starship Magellan, 5-1
|(3rd) Mythic Performance, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Up Against It, 4-1
|(6th) New Boots, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Mula, 3-1
|(5th) War Mule, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Nashoba’s Joy, 6-1
|(6th) Last Call Paul, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Lady O’Brien, 4-1
|(6th) My Great Illusion, 7-2
