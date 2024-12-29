December 29, 2024

Spot Plays Dec. 30

December 29, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (4th) Rufus, 3-1
    (7th) Doctor Wu, 7-2
Parx Racing   (2nd) Swans Island, 9-2
    (8th) Double Airo, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (4th) Echo Canyon, 4-1
    (8th) Raven’s Quest, 5-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs