Spot Plays Dec. 30

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Rufus, 3-1
|(7th) Doctor Wu, 7-2
|Parx Racing
|(2nd) Swans Island, 9-2
|(8th) Double Airo, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Echo Canyon, 4-1
|(8th) Raven’s Quest, 5-1
