December 4, 2024

Spot Plays Dec. 5

December 4, 2024 Brisnet Staff Racing News 0

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) King Moonracer, 9-2
(7th) Everyoneloveslinda, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Just Murphy, 9-2
(4th) The Godmother, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Cashew, 6-1
(4th) Flathead Finale, 4-1
Fair Grounds (4th) Sweet Sassicaia, 3-1
(8th) Over and Ollie, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Tempo Ride, 6-1
(5th) Fulminate, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Lazarus Project, 5-1
(6th) Reinvestedinterest, 4-1
Penn National (4th) Boys of Summer, 9-2
(5th) Pink Rose, 7-2
Remington Park (2nd) Big Muckity, 9-2
(3rd) Cupid’s Thunder, 4-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Brotha Kenny, 4-1
(4th) Campton, 4-1
Woodbine (1st) Medusa’s Gold, 6-1
(4th) Cinnamon Bits, 3-1

