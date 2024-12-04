Spot Plays Dec. 5

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) King Moonracer, 9-2
|(7th) Everyoneloveslinda, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Just Murphy, 9-2
|(4th) The Godmother, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Cashew, 6-1
|(4th) Flathead Finale, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Sweet Sassicaia, 3-1
|(8th) Over and Ollie, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Tempo Ride, 6-1
|(5th) Fulminate, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Lazarus Project, 5-1
|(6th) Reinvestedinterest, 4-1
|Penn National
|(4th) Boys of Summer, 9-2
|(5th) Pink Rose, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Big Muckity, 9-2
|(3rd) Cupid’s Thunder, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Brotha Kenny, 4-1
|(4th) Campton, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Medusa’s Gold, 6-1
|(4th) Cinnamon Bits, 3-1
Leave a Reply