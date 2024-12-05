Spot Plays Dec. 6

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Lookin to Rock, 6-1
|(5th) Optic Way, 5-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Bet Towinit, 6-1
|(3rd) Incognito Burrito, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Seehoss, 9-2
|(7th) Small Town Heroine, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Insurmountable, 6-1
|(6th) Red Candy Apple, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Greener Pastures, 7-2
|(7th) Feeling Woozy, 6-1
|Los Alamitos
|(3rd) Hondo Crouch, 4-1
|(7th) God’s Favor, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Got Thunder, 4-1
|(4th) Cost Basis, 6-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Tactical Humor, 4-1
|(3rd) Dolce Veloce, 9-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Estrera, 6-1
|(5th) Stormy At Midnight, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Marvelous Lady, 3-1
|(5th) Fire Baron, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Honeytown, 8-1
|(3rd) Tall Girl, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Meko Makee, 7-2
|(5th) Mister Holden, 9-2
