December 5, 2024

Spot Plays Dec. 6

December 5, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Lookin to Rock, 6-1
(5th) Optic Way, 5-1
Delta Downs (1st) Bet Towinit, 6-1
(3rd) Incognito Burrito, 6-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Seehoss, 9-2
(7th) Small Town Heroine, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Insurmountable, 6-1
(6th) Red Candy Apple, 9-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Greener Pastures, 7-2
(7th) Feeling Woozy, 6-1
Los Alamitos (3rd) Hondo Crouch, 4-1
(7th) God’s Favor, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Got Thunder, 4-1
(4th) Cost Basis, 6-1
Penn National (2nd) Tactical Humor, 4-1
(3rd) Dolce Veloce, 9-2
Remington Park (1st) Estrera, 6-1
(5th) Stormy At Midnight, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Marvelous Lady, 3-1
(5th) Fire Baron, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Honeytown, 8-1
(3rd) Tall Girl, 6-1
Woodbine (2nd) Meko Makee, 7-2
(5th) Mister Holden, 9-2

