December 7, 2024

Spot Plays Dec. 7

December 6, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Derz Smart, 9-2
(6th) Leonora’s Secret, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Yankee Doodle Kid, 9-2
(3rd) Blue Trillion, 4-1
Delta Downs (1st) Takeover Queen, 9-2
(5th) Saucy Argument, 5-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Its Wild Again, 5-1
(2nd) Cajun Ami, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Maddy R, 3-1
(4th) Winooski, 5-1
Laurel Park (4th) Kate’s Golden Dude, 8-1
(5th) Bond’s Belle, 3-1
Los Alamitos (4th) Sharp Ride, 7-2
(6th) Mining District, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (4th) Pinky Ring Bling, 4-1
(6th) Mischievous Gal, 5-1
Remington Park (2nd) Our Moon Pie, 7-2
(5th) Papas Princess, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Run My Card, 7-2
(3rd) Ms Kendrick B., 3-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Fierce Assault, 6-1
(3rd) Anytime Anywhere, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Lois Len, 8-1
(8th) Loose Wire, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs