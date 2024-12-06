Spot Plays Dec. 7

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Derz Smart, 9-2
|(6th) Leonora’s Secret, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Yankee Doodle Kid, 9-2
|(3rd) Blue Trillion, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Takeover Queen, 9-2
|(5th) Saucy Argument, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Its Wild Again, 5-1
|(2nd) Cajun Ami, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Maddy R, 3-1
|(4th) Winooski, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Kate’s Golden Dude, 8-1
|(5th) Bond’s Belle, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|(4th) Sharp Ride, 7-2
|(6th) Mining District, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Pinky Ring Bling, 4-1
|(6th) Mischievous Gal, 5-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Our Moon Pie, 7-2
|(5th) Papas Princess, 8-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Run My Card, 7-2
|(3rd) Ms Kendrick B., 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Fierce Assault, 6-1
|(3rd) Anytime Anywhere, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Lois Len, 8-1
|(8th) Loose Wire, 4-1
