December 31, 2024

Spot Plays Jan. 1

December 31, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Wildcat Annie, 5-1
(6th) Helium, 7-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Razor Crest, 7-2
(6th) House Bourbon, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Iron Sword, 7-2
(6th) If Not for Luck, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Mary Katherine, 7-2
(5th) Think Blue, 8-1
Parx (4th) She Can Scat, 9-2
(7th) Must Be Love, 6-1
Penn National (1st) Lisa’s Palace, 5-1
(5th) Incan Moon Goddess, 5-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Nancy Griffith, 6-1
(4th) Gila, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Acamar, 6-1
(3rd) Delightful Dixie, 6-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Reservoir, 7-2
(7th) Itsmybirthday, 7-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Cactus Flower, 9-2
(3rd) Just Like You, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs