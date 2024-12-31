Spot Plays Jan. 1

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Wildcat Annie, 5-1
|(6th) Helium, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Razor Crest, 7-2
|(6th) House Bourbon, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Iron Sword, 7-2
|(6th) If Not for Luck, 5-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Mary Katherine, 7-2
|(5th) Think Blue, 8-1
|Parx
|(4th) She Can Scat, 9-2
|(7th) Must Be Love, 6-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Lisa’s Palace, 5-1
|(5th) Incan Moon Goddess, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Nancy Griffith, 6-1
|(4th) Gila, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Acamar, 6-1
|(3rd) Delightful Dixie, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Reservoir, 7-2
|(7th) Itsmybirthday, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Cactus Flower, 9-2
|(3rd) Just Like You, 7-2
