December 17, 2024

Trainer/Jockey Stats Dec. 17

December 17, 2024 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Kevin Attard/Sahin Civaci 20 12 60%
Erin C. McClellan/Jomar Torres 20 11 55%
Jean L. Adorno/Marshall Mendez 16 8 50%
Kieron Magee/J.G. Torrealba 15 7 47%
Eddie Clouston/Edgar Paucar 62 28 45%
Miguel Angel Silva/David Cabrera 18 8 44%
Brad H. Cox/Manuel Franco 25 11 44%
Martin Drexler/Rafael Manuel Hernandez 38 16 42%
Steven M. Asmussen/Jose L. Ortiz 29 12 41%
Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez 29 12 41%
Jack Fisher/Graham Watters 17 7 41%
Eddie Clouston/Yan Aviles 32 13 41%
Scott Becker/Alexander Bendezu 21 8 38%
Mark Glatt/Antonio Fresu 16 6 38%
Anthony Farrior/Arnaldo Bocachica 66 24 36%
Anthony Farrior/Erik Barbaran 31 11 35%
Edith A. Mojica/Jose Luis Rodriguez 17 6 35%
Joe Sharp/Jose L. Ortiz 17 6 35%
Jose Silva, Jr./Guillermo Rodriguez 17 6 35%
Michael W. McCarthy/Umberto Rispoli 20 7 35%
Brittany T. Russell/Jevian Toledo 41 14 34%
Mark N. Hibdon/David Cardoso 30 10 33%
Jamie Ness/Julio A. Hernandez 15 5 33%
Ronney W. Brown/Christian Maldonado 46 15 33%
Cherie DeVaux/Jose L. Ortiz 22 7 32%
Jeffrey A. Radosevich/Jose A. Bracho 22 7 32%

