Trainer/Jockey Stats Dec. 17

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Kevin Attard/Sahin Civaci
|
| 20
|
| 12
|
| 60%
|Erin C. McClellan/Jomar Torres
|
| 20
|
| 11
|
| 55%
|Jean L. Adorno/Marshall Mendez
|
| 16
|
| 8
|
| 50%
|Kieron Magee/J.G. Torrealba
|
| 15
|
| 7
|
| 47%
|Eddie Clouston/Edgar Paucar
|
| 62
|
| 28
|
| 45%
|Miguel Angel Silva/David Cabrera
|
| 18
|
| 8
|
| 44%
|Brad H. Cox/Manuel Franco
|
| 25
|
| 11
|
| 44%
|Martin Drexler/Rafael Manuel Hernandez
|
| 38
|
| 16
|
| 42%
|Steven M. Asmussen/Jose L. Ortiz
|
| 29
|
| 12
|
| 41%
|Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 29
|
| 12
|
| 41%
|Jack Fisher/Graham Watters
|
| 17
|
| 7
|
| 41%
|Eddie Clouston/Yan Aviles
|
| 32
|
| 13
|
| 41%
|Scott Becker/Alexander Bendezu
|
| 21
|
| 8
|
| 38%
|Mark Glatt/Antonio Fresu
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Anthony Farrior/Arnaldo Bocachica
|
| 66
|
| 24
|
| 36%
|Anthony Farrior/Erik Barbaran
|
| 31
|
| 11
|
| 35%
|Edith A. Mojica/Jose Luis Rodriguez
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Joe Sharp/Jose L. Ortiz
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Jose Silva, Jr./Guillermo Rodriguez
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Michael W. McCarthy/Umberto Rispoli
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Brittany T. Russell/Jevian Toledo
|
| 41
|
| 14
|
| 34%
|Mark N. Hibdon/David Cardoso
|
| 30
|
| 10
|
| 33%
|Jamie Ness/Julio A. Hernandez
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Ronney W. Brown/Christian Maldonado
|
| 46
|
| 15
|
| 33%
|Cherie DeVaux/Jose L. Ortiz
|
| 22
|
| 7
|
| 32%
|Jeffrey A. Radosevich/Jose A. Bracho
|
| 22
|
| 7
|
| 32%
