December 3, 2024

Trainer/Jockey Stats Dec. 3

December 3, 2024 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Kevin Attard/Sahin Civaci 16 9 56%
Miguel Angel Silva/David Cabrera 15 8 53%
Erin C. McClellan/Jomar Torres 17 9 53%
Steven M. Asmussen/Jose L. Ortiz 25 12 48%
Brad H. Cox/Manuel Franco 21 10 48%
Robert E. Reid, Jr./Mychel J. Sanchez 15 7 47%
Eddie Clouston/Edgar Paucar 65 29 45%
Max Quinonez/Alexander Bendezu 16 7 44%
Chad C. Brown/Dylan Davis 24 10 42%
Mark Glatt/Antonio Fresu 17 7 41%
Scott Becker/Alexander Bendezu 32 13 41%
Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez 37 15 41%
Isidro Tamayo/Manuel Americano 15 6 40%
Brittany T. Russell/Jevian Toledo 38 15 39%
Tim Girten/Antonio A. Gallardo 18 7 39%
Martin Drexler/Rafael Manuel Hernandez 39 15 38%
Eddie Clouston/Yan Aviles 26 10 38%
Shane Meyers/Ricardo Feliciano 19 7 37%
Genaro Garcia/Emmanuel Esquivel 17 6 35%
Danny Pish/Rene Diaz 17 6 35%
Stetson Rushton/Nathan Haar 17 6 35%
Jamie Ness/Mychel J. Sanchez 73 25 34%
Ronney W. Brown/Christian Maldonado 41 14 34%
Saffie A. Joseph, Jr./Edgard J. Zayas 48 16 33%
Michael W. McCarthy/Umberto Rispoli 27 9 33%

