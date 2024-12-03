Trainer/Jockey Stats Dec. 3

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Kevin Attard/Sahin Civaci
|
| 16
|
| 9
|
| 56%
|Miguel Angel Silva/David Cabrera
|
| 15
|
| 8
|
| 53%
|Erin C. McClellan/Jomar Torres
|
| 17
|
| 9
|
| 53%
|Steven M. Asmussen/Jose L. Ortiz
|
| 25
|
| 12
|
| 48%
|Brad H. Cox/Manuel Franco
|
| 21
|
| 10
|
| 48%
|Robert E. Reid, Jr./Mychel J. Sanchez
|
| 15
|
| 7
|
| 47%
|Eddie Clouston/Edgar Paucar
|
| 65
|
| 29
|
| 45%
|Max Quinonez/Alexander Bendezu
|
| 16
|
| 7
|
| 44%
|Chad C. Brown/Dylan Davis
|
| 24
|
| 10
|
| 42%
|Mark Glatt/Antonio Fresu
|
| 17
|
| 7
|
| 41%
|Scott Becker/Alexander Bendezu
|
| 32
|
| 13
|
| 41%
|Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 37
|
| 15
|
| 41%
|Isidro Tamayo/Manuel Americano
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Brittany T. Russell/Jevian Toledo
|
| 38
|
| 15
|
| 39%
|Tim Girten/Antonio A. Gallardo
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Martin Drexler/Rafael Manuel Hernandez
|
| 39
|
| 15
|
| 38%
|Eddie Clouston/Yan Aviles
|
| 26
|
| 10
|
| 38%
|Shane Meyers/Ricardo Feliciano
|
| 19
|
| 7
|
| 37%
|Genaro Garcia/Emmanuel Esquivel
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Danny Pish/Rene Diaz
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Stetson Rushton/Nathan Haar
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Jamie Ness/Mychel J. Sanchez
|
| 73
|
| 25
|
| 34%
|Ronney W. Brown/Christian Maldonado
|
| 41
|
| 14
|
| 34%
|Saffie A. Joseph, Jr./Edgard J. Zayas
|
| 48
|
| 16
|
| 33%
|Michael W. McCarthy/Umberto Rispoli
|
| 27
|
| 9
|
| 33%
