Win for the Money looks to rebound in Ft. Lauderdale

Contenders for various Pegasus World Cup Day events on Jan. 25 could emerge Saturday as Gulfstream Park hosts a quintet of preview stakes, headlined by the $215,000 Ft. Lauderdale (G2) for older turf males.

Win for the Money was a dominating winner of the Mr. Steele S. when last seen at Gulfstream in late May, and would go on to capture the Woodbine Mile (G1). Despite a lackluster performance in last month’s Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1), Win for the Money could take some beating in the 1 1/16-mile Ft. Lauderdale.

Win for the Money secures the money 💰 & a spot in the @FanDuel_Racing #BreedersCup Mile with victory in the #WinAndYoureIn Rogers Woodbine Mile! Cheers to the connections!

J: Patrick Husbands

T: @markecasse

O: Live Oak Plantation

B: Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey pic.twitter.com/MnfXQbSJpe — Breeders' Cup (@BreedersCup) September 14, 2024

Others have had past success over Gulfstream’s turf, too. Grade 2 veteran Major Dude is one, and the four-year-old’s form has been decent this season save a dull try in the Fourstardave H. (G1). Trainer Todd Pletcher also sends out Kentucky Turf Cup (G2) winner Grand Sonata, who will be adding blinkers. However, the son of Medaglia d’Oro would seemingly prefer more distance.

A former Pletcher trainee, two-time Canadian Turf (G3) hero Emmanuel, hasn’t shown the same form of late for Mike Maker. He’s been unplaced in all six outings since his successful title defense of the Canadian Turf back in March.

Siege of Boston is generally in the mix for a piece though a bit win shy, while Cash Equity and Saratoga Flash are among a trio of Saffie Joseph trainees lining up.

Saturday’s card closes out with the $165,000 Suwannee River (G3), a one-mile grass test for fillies and mares. An intriguing newcomer to America is South African import Bless My Stars, a Group 1 winner in her native homeland who debuts for Pletcher in her first outing since February.

Golden Hostess, formerly of South Africa, has placed in both prior starts for Graham Motion, including a runner-up finish in the Autumn Days S. at Aqueduct going six furlongs. The step-up in trip could help the closer. Another recent import in the lineup is Ribaltagaia, who was Group 2-placed in France during the summer behind eventual French Oaks (G1) heroine Sparkling Plenty.

The domestic contingent is led by last-out Grade 3 winners Ocean Club and Be Your Best, while Breath Away and Be My Sunshine have shown consistently strong form over the local sod. The Chad Brown-trained Saffron Moon has endured a start-and-stop career to this point, but wouldn’t surprise in this spot.

The three-year-old Tuscan Sky might be the horse to beat in the $165,000 Harlan’s Holiday (G3) over 1 1/16 miles. Dominating winner of the Pegasus S. in June and recently second-best after pressing a solid pace in the Discovery S., he can be excused no-show efforts in the Wood Memorial (G2) and Haskell (G1) after enduring troubled trips.

Tumbarumba and Steal Sunshine are the most logical of the older contenders, both of whom having had graded stakes success at Gulfstream last winter. However, both have generally been more effective around one turn, rather than two.

Leading contenders in the $140,000 Janus S., a five-furlong turf sprint, include Arzak, Coppola, Xy Speed, and Reef Runner. The stakes action begins with the $140,000 Sugar Swirl S., a six-furlong dash on the main track for fillies and mares. Spirit Wind and Intrepid Daydream ran one-two in the 2023 edition of Sugar Swirl, but could get serious challenges from three-year-old rivals Mystic Lake and R Harper Rose.