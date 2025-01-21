Arkansas Speed by Circuit Jan. 13-19

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Bright Spark
|6G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 1/19
|94
|Mandolin Wind
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 1/19
|93
|Miss Hebrides
|4F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 1/17
|93
|Onthestage
|5G
|1m (ft)
|OP 1/18
|92
|Classic Car Wash
|5G
|1m (ft)
|OP 1/17
|90
|Corningstone
|5M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 1/19
|89
|Honor Cat
|4F
|1m (ft)
|OP 1/19
|85
|Caldera
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 1/17
|84
|Rabbit Hound
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 1/17
|84
|Good Like Magic
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 1/17
|78
|Guana Cay
|7M
|1m (ft)
|OP 1/17
|72
|Russian to Win
|6G
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/19
|92
|Absinthe
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/18
|91
|Mischievous M
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/19
|90
|Hush It Honey
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/18
|89
|Al’s Romeo
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/17
|87
|Amazing Success
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/17
|85
|Refuah
|6G
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/18
|85
|Dalton’s Rutrow
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/19
|81
|String Theory
|4C
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/18
|80
|Late to the Game
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/19
|76
|Spite Lite
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/18
|76
|Fine by Design
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/19
|74
|Landing Craft
|3C
|1m (ft)
|OP 1/17
|86
|First Division
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/18
|83
|Going Steady
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/18
|82
|Kale’s Angel
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/18
|81
|Truth Bomb
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 1/19
|78
|Chick Command
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/17
|74
|Stephanie Starfish
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/18
|72
