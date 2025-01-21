January 21, 2025

Arkansas Speed by Circuit Jan. 13-19

Top Winning Speed Ratings (1/13-1/19) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Bright Spark 6G 1 1/8m (ft) OP 1/19 94
Mandolin Wind 5G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 1/19 93
Miss Hebrides 4F 1 1/8m (ft) OP 1/17 93
Onthestage 5G 1m (ft) OP 1/18 92
Classic Car Wash 5G 1m (ft) OP 1/17 90
Corningstone 5M 1 1/16m (ft) OP 1/19 89
Honor Cat 4F 1m (ft) OP 1/19 85
Caldera 3C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 1/17 84
Rabbit Hound 5G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 1/17 84
Good Like Magic 4C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 1/17 78
Guana Cay 7M 1m (ft) OP 1/17 72
Top Winning Speed Ratings (1/13-1/19) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Russian to Win 6G 6f (ft) OP 1/19 92
Absinthe 5M 6f (ft) OP 1/18 91
Mischievous M 4G 6f (ft) OP 1/19 90
Hush It Honey 4F 6f (ft) OP 1/18 89
Al’s Romeo 5G 6f (ft) OP 1/17 87
Amazing Success 4G 6f (ft) OP 1/17 85
Refuah 6G 6f (ft) OP 1/18 85
Dalton’s Rutrow 5G 6f (ft) OP 1/19 81
String Theory 4C 6f (ft) OP 1/18 80
Late to the Game 4F 6f (ft) OP 1/19 76
Spite Lite 4F 6f (ft) OP 1/18 76
Fine by Design 4F 6f (ft) OP 1/19 74
Top Winning Speed Ratings (1/13-1/19) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Landing Craft 3C 1m (ft) OP 1/17 86
First Division 3C 6f (ft) OP 1/18 83
Going Steady 3F 6f (ft) OP 1/18 82
Kale’s Angel 3C 6f (ft) OP 1/18 81
Truth Bomb 3C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 1/19 78
Chick Command 3G 6f (ft) OP 1/17 74
Stephanie Starfish 3F 6f (ft) OP 1/18 72

