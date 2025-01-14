Barnes tops individual entrants in Pool 3 of Kentucky Derby Future Wager

Unbeaten from a pair of starts, San Vicente (G2) hero #2 Barnes leads the way as the 10-1 favorite among individual entrants in Pool 3 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW), which opens its three-day run Friday.

The pari-mutuel field of “All Other 3-Year-Olds” is expected to head the betting, installed at 5-2 on Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia’s morning line.

Trained six-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert, Barnes narrowly broke his maiden at Churchill Downs in late November. The $3.2 million yearling purchase moved forward significantly in the seven-furlong San Vicente on Jan. 4, dominating on the front end by 5 1/2 lengths, and the son of Into Mischief will stretch to two turns in his next start.

Baffert has nine horses among the 39 individual entrants in Pool 3, including Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) winner #6 Citizen Bull, the 20-1 co-third choice among individuals. He’s pointing to the Robert B. Lewis (G3) at Santa Anita on Feb. 1.

Grade 1 juvenile winner #12 East Avenue, who lost all chance when stumbling badly at the break in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, is pegged as the 15-1 individual second choice. The Brendan Walsh-trained son of Medaglia d’Oro is targeting the Risen Star (G2) at Fair Grounds on Feb. 15.

Pool 3 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager opens Friday at noon ET and closes Sunday at 6 p.m. The pool, which features $2 Win and Exacta wagering, is available at TwinSpires.com.

Three more KDFW pools will be offered this winter and spring. Pool 4 is set for Feb. 14-16, Pool 5 is scheduled for March 14-16, and Pool 6 will take place April 3-5. Pool 5 will also include the Kentucky Oaks Future Wager.

There are no refunds in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager. If Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of this week’s pool that one of the wagering interests experiences an injury, illness, or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.

More information, Brisnet.com past performances, and real-time odds on the KDFW will be available before the pool opens Friday at KentuckyDerby.com.