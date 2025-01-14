Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Jan. 6-12

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Little Jamie
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|TAM 1/11
|Wayward Lass S.
|93
|Lightning Tones
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GP 1/11
|Sunshine Classic S.
|92
|Tizzy in the Sky
|6M
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 1/11
|Ladies S.
|88
|Not On Herb
|5G
|6f (ft)
|FG 1/11
|Gary P. Palmisano Memorial S.
|92
|Classy Judy G
|4F
|6f (gd)
|FG 1/11
|Bob F. Wright Memorial S.
|87
|Ashima
|4F
|1m (fm)
|GP 1/11
|Sunshine Filly and Mare Turf S.
|84
|Naughty Rascal
|3C
|7f (ft)
|TAM 1/11
|Pasco S.
|89
|Dancing Magic
|3F
|7f (ft)
|TAM 1/11
|Gasparilla S.
|82
