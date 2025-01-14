January 14, 2025

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Jan. 6-12

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (1/6-1/12) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Little Jamie 4F 1 1/16m (ft) TAM 1/11 Wayward Lass S. 93
Lightning Tones 5G 1 1/16m (ft) GP 1/11 Sunshine Classic S. 92
Tizzy in the Sky 6M 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 1/11 Ladies S. 88
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (1/6-1/12) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Not On Herb 5G 6f (ft) FG 1/11 Gary P. Palmisano Memorial S. 92
Classy Judy G 4F 6f (gd) FG 1/11 Bob F. Wright Memorial S. 87
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (1/6-1/12) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Ashima 4F 1m (fm) GP 1/11 Sunshine Filly and Mare Turf S. 84
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (1/6-1/12) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Naughty Rascal 3C 7f (ft) TAM 1/11 Pasco S. 89
Dancing Magic 3F 7f (ft) TAM 1/11 Gasparilla S. 82

