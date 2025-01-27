Charles Town At a Glance Jan. 27

|CHARLES TOWN AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.16 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 40%, Favorite Itm%: 79%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|60.97
|Superfecta
|1,555.64
|Trifecta
|333.17
|Daily Double
|62.91
|Pick 3
|273.96
|Pick 4
|1,159.66
|Pick 5
|6,535.74
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|18,057.03
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’24-‘
25
Win%
|Farrior Anthony
|23
|9
|4
|2
|3.67
|7
|25%
|Contreras Javier
|13
|5
|0
|1
|5.75
|2
|16%
|Magee Kieron
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3.63
|1
|23%
|Deiter Kelly Lynn
|4
|2
|1
|0
|8.23
|1
|9%
|Kreiser Timothy C.
|4
|2
|1
|0
|6.80
|2
|26%
|Atkins Michael G.
|6
|2
|1
|0
|26.97
|1
|11%
|Siculietano Daniel W.
|6
|2
|0
|0
|39.83
|0
|16%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’24-‘
25
Win%
|Bocachica Arnaldo
|15
|7
|3
|4
|2.47
|6
|30%
|Diaz, Jr. Sunday
|7
|3
|0
|0
|30.11
|0
|21%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’24-‘
25
Win%
|Acosta J. D.
|14
|0
|3
|1
|19.75
|0
|8%
|Lewis Justin M.
|12
|0
|1
|1
|22.93
|1
|10%
|Peltroche Fredy
|10
|0
|2
|1
|11.08
|1
|11%
