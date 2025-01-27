January 27, 2025

Charles Town At a Glance Jan. 27

January 27, 2025

CHARLES TOWN AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.16 – 1
Favorite Win%: 40%, Favorite Itm%: 79%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta60.97
Superfecta1,555.64
Trifecta333.17
Daily Double62.91
Pick 3273.96
Pick 41,159.66
Pick 56,535.74
Pick 6 Jackpot18,057.03
TRACK BIAS MEET(01/02 – 01/25)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.5fDirt 32 38% E Outside
7.0fDirt 28 32% E Middle
1 1/16mDirt 5 40% E Mid/Out
TRACK BIAS WEEK(01/19 – 01/25)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.5fDirt 9 22% P Inside
7.0fDirt 8 25% E Middle
1 1/16mDirt 1 0% P Outside
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’24-‘ 25
Win%
Farrior Anthony 23 9 4 2 3.67 7 25%
Contreras Javier 13 5 0 1 5.75 2 16%
Magee Kieron 3 2 1 0 3.63 1 23%
Deiter Kelly Lynn 4 2 1 0 8.23 1 9%
Kreiser Timothy C. 4 2 1 0 6.80 2 26%
Atkins Michael G. 6 2 1 0 26.97 1 11%
Siculietano Daniel W. 6 2 0 0 39.83 0 16%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’24-‘ 25
Win%
Bocachica Arnaldo 15 7 3 4 2.47 6 30%
Diaz, Jr. Sunday 7 3 0 0 30.11 0 21%
 
COLD JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’24-‘ 25
Win%
Acosta J. D. 14 0 3 1 19.75 0 8%
Lewis Justin M. 12 0 1 1 22.93 1 10%
Peltroche Fredy 10 0 2 1 11.08 1 11%

*


