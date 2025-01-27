Charles Town At a Glance Jan. 27

TRACK BIAS MEET(01/02 – 01/25)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.5fDirt 32 38% E Outside 7.0fDirt 28 32% E Middle 1 1/16mDirt 5 40% E Mid/Out

TRACK BIAS WEEK(01/19 – 01/25)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.5fDirt 9 22% P Inside 7.0fDirt 8 25% E Middle 1 1/16mDirt 1 0% P Outside