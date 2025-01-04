Coal Battle draws off in Smarty Jones

A rallying winner of the Dec. 13 Springboard Mile, Coal Battle broke on top in Saturday’s $250,000 Smarty Jones S. at Oaklawn Park and powered away from rivals in the stretch, scoring by four lengths. The Lonnie Briley-trained colt increased his point total to 20 winning his second consecutive Road to the Kentucky Derby challenge series event, and regular rider Juan Vargas had the reins.

Coal Battle is now perfect from four dirt starts, breaking his maiden the first time out in an off-the-turf maiden special weight at Evangeline Downs in late July. After a pair of unplaced efforts on turf, the son of Coal Front switched back to the main track, winning the 6 1/2-furlong Jean Lafitte S. at Evangeline Downs from off the pace and the Springboard Mile by a half-length.

Owned by Norman Stables, Coal Battle continued to progress while stretching out to 1 1/16 miles in the Smarty Jones, showing improved speed to establish opening splits in :24.11, :49.03, and 1:15.64 on a short lead. He arrived at the top of the stretch with a host of challengers behind him but had more in reserve, drawing off to prove best authoritatively.

Coal Battle left the starting gate as the 9-2 fourth choice among six runners and was timed in 1:46.43.

The next four finishers received Kentucky Derby qualifying points on a 5-3-2-1 basis. Mo Quality, the 3-1 third choice following a convincing maiden win at Churchill Downs, offered a bid leaving the far turn and ultimately held by a heck for second over 1.30-1 favorite Kale’s Angel. It was another three-quarters of a length to Bon Temps in fourth. Hot Property came next in fifth and Hot Gunner trailed.

Coal Battle was bred in Kentucky by Hume Wornall and Jay Adcock and sold for $70,000 as a yearling. He’s the first foal to race from the stakes-placed Wolfblade, a daughter of Midshipman.