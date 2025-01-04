Cyclone State uncatchable in Jerome

For the third time in as many months, the speed of Cyclone State could not be matched over Aqueduct’s one-turn mile when the three-year-old Iowa-bred coasted to an easy victory in the $150,000 Jerome S. on Saturday.

Shaking loose from longshot Enduring Spirit after a quarter mile, Cyclone State gradually edged away from the pack and put considerable distance between himself and his rivals approaching the stretch. Opening up an eight-length advantage with a furlong to go, Cyclone State won in hand by 3 1/2 lengths under Luis Rivera Jr.

The Jerome was the first stakes win for Cyclone State, who after starting his career 0-for-4, has reeled off three consecutive wins in wire-to-wire fashion. The streak began with a 2 1/2-length decision against maiden rivals on Nov. 3 and was followed by 2 3/4-length score against entry-level allowance foes on Dec. 6.

“He’s just a special horse. He’s a horse we’ve always been high on,” said Chad Summers, who trains Cyclone State for the partnership of Gold Square, George Messina, and Michael Lee. “He just continues to progress. This is just a steppingstone, but it’s the right steppingstone and he did it the right way against this field.”

Cyclone State, the 3-1 third choice in the field of seven, paid $8.10 after finished up in an unremarkable time of 1:40.82 over a fast track.



“Obviously, a deep, tiring, heavy track today,” Summers observed. “The rail didn’t look like it was that great. We wanted to get off the rail but kind of got stuck there.”

Omaha Omaha, last by a wide margin down the backside, rallied for second, 3 1/4 lengths ahead of Ican, who edged 1.85-1 favorite Studlydoright for third by a head. It was far back to Mansetti, Georgia Magic, and Enduring Spirit.

Cyclone State, who earned 10 qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby (G1), has short term options of nine-furlong Withers (G3) at Aqueduct on Feb. 1 or the $1.5 million Saudi Derby (G3) on Feb. 22, which is a one-turn mile. Summers said Cyclone State will train up to his next start at Palm Meadows in Florida.



“He’s nominated to Saudi. The [nominations] come out on (Jan. 8) and I think this will get us an invitation,” Summers said. “We’ll evaluate the options and make the best plan. Obviously, he likes Aqueduct and we’re not going to be afraid to ship back up here.”

Also earning Derby points in the Jerome were Omaha Omaha (five), Ican (three), Studlydoright (two for a total of four), and Mansetti (one).

Cyclone State was bred by H. Allen Poindexter and is by McKinzie and out of Chanel’s Legacy, a multiple stakes-winning daughter of Dominus. He sold for $70,000 at Keeneland September.