Emery gets strong early season test in Inside Information

Among a slew of stakes on the Pegasus World Cup Day undercard at Gulfstream Park on Saturday is the $215,000 Inside Information (G2), a seven-furlong dash on the main track for fillies and mares.

A field of nine has been entered, headed by three-time stakes winner Emery. The Brad Cox trainee won four of five last term, including the Victory Ride (G3) and Raven Run (G2). Those victories book-ended a second-place effort to Ways and Means in the Test (G1).

Emery takes the G2 Lexus Raven Run at Keeneland for trainer @bradcoxracing with @tyler_gaff aboard! 🏆



Three-time graded winner Mystic Lake most recently landed the Sugar Swirl (G3) in late December going six furlongs, but finished second to Emery in the Victory Ride in their only prior meeting.

Also lining up are 2023 Inside Information heroine Olivia Darling and multiple stakes winners Nic’s Style and Jody’s Pride. Nic’s Style’s lone setback was to Ways and Means in the Gallant Bloom (G2) last fall, while Jody’s Pride, who placed in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) in 2023, looks to get her career back on track after racing only once since last April.

Godolphin homebred Beautiful Love might be the filly to beat in the $165,000 La Prevoyante (G3) over 1 1/2 miles on the turf. The daughter of Siyouni landed the Jockey Club Oaks (G3) in September and went to finish fourth, beaten one length, in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1) at Del Mar.

Other notables include La Mehana, whose recent scores include the Via Borghese S. at Gulfstream and the Waya (G3) at Aqueduct, and Chop Chop, who last year landed both of Keeneland’s marathon turf events for fillies and mares, the Bewitch (G3) and Dowager (G3).

Leading contenders in the $215,000 William L. McKnight (G3), also at 12 furlongs on the grass, include Godolphin homebred Bold Act, most recently a nose second in the Sycamore (G3) at Keeneland. The Shug McGaughey-trained Limited Liability also has solid recent form, having won the Nashville Gold Cup in September followed by a second to stablemate Integration in the Red Smith (G2).

Tumbarumba defends his title against eight rivals in the $165,000 Fred W. Hooper (G3) over one mile on the main track. His main rival figures to be Rocket Can, who prevailed in a 10-1 upset over Tumbarumba in last month’s Harlan’s Holiday (G3) over 1 1/16 miles.

After a cancelation of racing in Kentucky and a rain-induced surface switch in New Orleans caused him to miss targets in recent weeks, 2023 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1) winner Nobals should get to run in the $165,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint over five furlongs.

Last-out winner of the Kennedy Road (G2) at Woodbine in mid-November, Nobals faces a full field that includes California invader Mucho Del Oro, who captured the San Simeon (G3) and Daytona (G3) last season, and Coppola, winner of the 2024 Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint as well as the Janus S. on Dec. 21.