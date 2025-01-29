Ferocious, Guns Loaded highlight seven in Holy Bull

Multiple Grade 1-placed Ferocious and Mucho Macho Man winner Guns Loaded are top draws in Saturday’s $265,000 Holy Bull (G3), the first of three Road to the Kentucky Derby Challenge series qualifiers at Gulfstream Park this winter/spring. The 1 1/16-mile race will award points on a 20-10-6-4-2 basis to the top five finishers.

Barbaro is the last Kentucky Derby winner to prep in the Holy Bull, sweeping both races in 2006.

Runner-up in the Breeders’ Futurity (G1) and Hopeful (G1), Ferocious will add blinkers following a troubled fifth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1), and the stalker is eligible to show more speed following a three-month rest. Javier Castellano will ride the Flatter colt for Gustavo Delgado, trainer of the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage.

Guns Loaded will seek his third consecutive win following a game neck decision in the Jan. 4 Mucho Macho Man S. The dark bay son of Gun Runner has led at every call in his last two outings, smartly breaking his maiden the second time out at Churchill Downs, and Irad Ortiz Jr. picks up the mount for Jose d’Angelo.

Tappan Street, who was included in Pool 3 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager after capturing his career debut at Gulfstream over seven furlongs in late December, will jump straight to stakes competition for Brad Cox. By Into Mischief, the stalker retains the services of Luis Saez, who had been the regular rider of Guns Loaded.

Burnham Square is another impressive maiden winner in the mix, rolling to a nine-length decision when making his third career start in a 1 1/16-mile maiden at Gulfstream in late December, and Edgard Zayas rides the improving Liam’s Map gelding back for Ian Wilkes.

Burning Glory and Kinetic Control are exiting maiden wins at Churchill Downs during the fall meet. He’s Not Joking, a four-length winner of the Grey (G3) at Woodbine two back, will try to rebound after an eighth in the Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) last fall in his first dirt attempt.