Guns Loaded hangs on in Mucho Macho Man; Nitrogen graduates in Ginger Brew

Guns Loaded has a pedigree for 1 1/4 miles as a son of Gun Runner and grandson of Bernardini, but perhaps might find one-turn races more in his wheelhouse after just seeing out a mile Saturday in the $150,000 Mucho Macho Man S. for three-year-olds at Gulfstream Park.

Despite enjoying a loose-on-the-lead trip and after building up a three-length lead in midstretch under Luis Saez, Guns Loaded began tiring inside the final furlong and clung to a neck victory over the Coolmore-owned Treaty of Rome. It was 3 3/4 lengths back to Septarian in third.

The Mucho Macho Man was the second win in three starts for Guns Loaded. Second in his debut at Saratoga at the end of August, Guns Loaded graduated next out by 2 3/4 lengths in a six-furlong maiden event at Churchill Downs on Nov. 16.

“Today he looked green again,” trainer Jose D’Angelo said. “I asked Luis about the gallop out and he said when he saw the other horse he got another gear. So that’s good, but we have to train him now going forward.”

Under Luis Saez, Guns Loaded covered the course in 1:38.87 over a fast track and paid $4.60 as the 13-10 favorite. He is owned in partnership by Morplay Racing, Joey Platts, and Lady Sheila Stable.

D’Angelo said Guns Loaded would now point toward the Holy Bull (G3), a 1 1/16-mile Kentucky Derby (G1) prep on Feb. 1.

Later in the card, dual Grade 1-placed Nitrogen successfully broke her maiden in the $150,000 Ginger Brew S., surging late to score by a half-length under Jose Ortiz.

Third in both the Natalma (G1) and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) last fall, Nitrogen completed one mile on firm turf in 1:34.53 and paid $5.60 as the favorite in the field of 10 three-year-old fillies.

Owned by D J Stable and trained by Mark Casse, Nitrogen is expected to target the Sweetest Chant S. on Feb. 1.