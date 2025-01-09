Immersive off Kentucky Oaks trail with bone bruising

Undefeated Immersive, an Eclipse Award finalist for champion two-year-old filly of 2024, has been diagnosed with bone bruising that is expected to keep her out of action until the summer, Godolphin announced Thursday.

Immersive was the top scorer on the Kentucky Oaks (G1) leaderboard with 40 points, amassed by capturing last fall’s Alcibiades (G1) and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1). The Brad Cox pupil first stamped herself as a promising prospect at Saratoga, where she scored on debut and added the Spinaway (G1).

Godolphin’s Director of Bloodstock, Michael Banahan, issued a statement on Immersive’s setback:

“Brad wasn’t happy with the way she was moving, so she came home for diagnostics that confirmed the issue. While obviously unfortunate, she had a flawless two-year-old season, and we will give her the time she needs and look forward to seeing her back in the summer.”

A homebred daughter of 2016 Kentucky Derby (G1) champion Nyquist, Immersive has bankrolled $1,622,700 from her perfect 4-for-4 record.

Godolphin will still have a prime player on the Oaks trail in Good Cheer, who now ranks as the leading active points earner. Another Eclipse finalist and unbeaten homebred, the Medaglia d’Oro filly has collected 20 points by winning the Rags to Riches S. and Golden Rod (G2) at Churchill Downs.

Sheikh Mohammed al Maktoum’s elite operation is well stocked on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, with prep heroes East Avenue, First Resort, Poster, and Sovereignty all among the top 12 on the domestic leaderboard.