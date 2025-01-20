Locked looks to continue ascent in Pegasus World Cup

Sidelined for much of last year, Locked didn’t have the opportunities that his stablemate Fierceness had to showcase his talents in the three-year-old division. But it will be Locked who will carry the banner for the Todd Pletcher stable on Saturday in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup (G1) at Gulfstream Park.

Winner of the Breeders’ Futurity (G1) and a distant third to Fierceness in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) in 2023, Locked was knocked off the Kentucky Derby (G1) trail early last season due to a knee injury. However, the Gun Runner colt came back ready to run last fall at Aqueduct, defeating older allowance foes and then earning a follow-up victory in a deep renewal of the Cigar Mile (G2).

“He’s a horse that we always felt would be better going longer, so we’re looking forward to getting him out to a mile and an eighth for the first time,” Pletcher said.

Other newly-turned four-year-olds in the World Cup lineup include Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, who showed little when trailing in the Dec. 26 Malibu (G1) following a layoff dating back to early June. Santa Anita Derby (G1) hero Stronghold fared better in the seven-furlong Malibu, finishing second to Raging Torrent.

“Maybe I’ll take the bullet for that,” trainer Kenny McPeek said of Mystik Dan’s Malibu non-effort. “It was a long trip to get him out there. It was a two-day trip, truckin’ to California, and he didn’t do well at that distance.”

The most intriguing veterans in the World Cup field are White Abarrio and Saudi Crown. White Abarrio was a modest eighth in the 2023 World Cup, but went on to capture the Whitney (G1) and Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1). He was better at the end of last season than in the spring, and is 6-for-8 over Gulfstream’s main track.

Grade 1 veteran Saudi Crown is speedy and has drawn well in post 2. His last-out win in the Tenacious S. at Fair Grounds was one of his better efforts, but he’s prone to throwing in severe clunkers on occasion.

The remainder of the field have some form to find. Skippylongstocking is a two-time winner of the Charles Town Classic (G2) and of last year’s Oaklawn H. (G2), but has often found this level a step too high. Crupi finished third in last year’s World Cup before going on to win the Suburban (G2), though his recent form leaves something to be desired.

Newgrange and Mixto represent the weakened California older horse division, while Steal Sunshine and Vitality appear a couple cuts below on paper. Power Squeeze, one of last season’s better three-year-old fillies not named Thorpedo Anna, has drawn poorly in post 12 for her first attempt against males.

“We could have run in the Royal Delta (G3) next month [against fillies and mares], but we feel like she’s a really nice filly,” trainer Jorge Delgado said. “She’s won multiple graded stakes, and she appreciates the distance a lot. I think with the right pace she can beat whoever she faces in there.”