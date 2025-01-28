Mo Quality tops seven in Withers

Smarty Jones runner-up Mo Quality will look to enhance his Kentucky Derby (G1) credentials in Saturday’s $250,000 Withers at Aqueduct. A smart frontrunning maiden winner at Churchill Downs two back, the Christopher Davis-trained colt will face six rivals in the 1 1/8-mile race and add the services of Kendrick Carmouche.

Mo Quality didn’t show the same speed from his maiden win last time, stalking eventual winner Coal Battle in third during the opening stages of the Smarty Jones, and Davis expect the son of Mo Town to show more speed in the Withers.

“I thought we let the horse get away on the easy lead and I think we should have pressed the pace and gone a little bit faster, to make the race a little more honest,” Davis said. “I don’t want to take anything away from the winner, who is proven and kicked away a little bit, but I think we kind of took our horse out of what he wants to do. (Mo Quality) has a lot more natural speed than what he was allowed to show the other day. He wasn’t tired after the race.”

The Withers awards points on a 20-10-6-4-2 basis to the top five as part of the Road the Kentucky Derby Challenge series.

Captain Cook merits respect after breaking his maiden by 9 1/4 lengths over a sloppy track at Aqueduct on Dec. 28. Fifth in his career debut last fall, the Practical Joke colt was transferred to Rick Dutrow prior to his splashing maiden tally, and Manny Franco retains the assignment.

Omaha Omaha, who earned four Kentucky Derby qualifying points for a non-threatening second in the Jan. 4 Jerome, is back for the Withers, the second of four Kentucky Derby qualifiers offered by Aqueduct this winter/spring. Raul Mena, up for Omaha Omaha’s maiden win at Delaware Park and entry-level allowance win at Laurel Park, has the call for Michael Gorham.

Jerome third Uncle Jim is also part of the mix. Trained by Brad Cox, the City of Light rallied to win his career debut by open lengths at Keeneland, but Uncle Jim lacked the necessary finishing kick after racing closer to the early action last time. He will try to rebound with Jose Lezcano.

Global Steve, unbeaten from a pair of starts at Parx, will ship in for Butch Reid off a convincing tally in the Parx Future Stars S. on Dec. 30, and he’ll be accompanied by jockey Mychel Sanchez. A pair of maiden winners, Corvus and Surfside Moon, round out the field.

The Withers has failed to make a serious impact as a Kentucky Derby qualifier, but a pair of winners this century, Early Voting (2022) and Bernardini (2006), have come back to win the Preakness (G1).