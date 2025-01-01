Mucho Macho Man, Ginger Brew highlight Gulfstream Saturday card

There are no Kentucky Derby (G1) qualifying points on the line in the $165,000 Mucho Macho Again S. at Gulfstream Park, but the one-mile test should yield some participants for some South Florida preps as the winter progresses, races like the Holy Bull (G3) and Fountain of Youth (G2).

Naughty Rascal brings the most stakes experience into the Mucho Macho Man, having compiled a 4-2-1-1 record in added-money events. Both wins were at Gulfstream, in the six-furlong Proud Man S. back in August, and the Armed Forces S., a one-mile turf race held in early November.

Bettors, though, are likely to gravitate toward several others. Guns Loaded, for example, stretches out two furlongs after a fast, wire-to-wire maiden win at Churchill Downs in mid-November for trainer Jose D’Angelo. He is joined in the field by stablemate McKellen, runner-up in an allowance at the Louisville track last time.

“We have big expectations of him and he’s doing very well,” said D’Angelo of Guns Loaded. “He ran very impressive at Saratoga first time out. We took time with him to run back. He got sick after he ran so we had to start again with him. That’s why I cut the distance. I knew he was ready to go but he impressed me with the way he ran. He had a nice gallop out, so that’s why we’re looking to run him a mile in this race.”

Guns Loaded was an impressive maiden winner on Saturday @ChurchillDowns in his 2nd time out with a 98 @Brisnet speed rating!



He is our TS Stable Alerts Horse of the Week and you can add him to your stable with the link below!#NeverMissAWinner ⤵️ https://t.co/43nh60XAoL pic.twitter.com/Rh5EglBVga — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) November 19, 2024

Trainer Chad Brown also has a pair entered. The Coolmore-owned Treaty of Rome steps up following a half-length maiden win at Aqueduct a month ago. The gelded Septarian, a recent arrival to the barn, graduated at Charles Town and beat allowance foes at Laurel for his previous connections.

Cool Intentions makes his stakes debut after back-to-back local wins against overnight company. He meets for the third time Rolando, with the rivalry all square at one win apiece. Sonic Skidaddle and Macho Music, meanwhile, will look to rebound off stakes losses at Churchill in their respective last starts.

Later in the card, Natalma (G1) and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) third-place finisher Nitrogen will look to earn the first win of her career in the $165,000 Ginger Brew S., a one-mile grass test for three-year-old fillies.