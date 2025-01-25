Mystic Lake wins Inside Information nail biter

Mystic Lake yielded a short lead to two different rivals during the $208,000 Inside Information (G2) at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, but fought back to retake the lead from both and repelled a belated bid from even-money favorite Emery in the seven-furlong dash for fillies and mares.

Sent off as the 2-1 second choice in a field scratched down from nine starters to five, Mystic Lake set a controlled opening quarter of :22.94 while a head in front of 2024 Inside Information winner Olivia Darling. The latter poked her head in front at the half-mile marker, but retreated entering the stretch as Jody’s Pride emerged with a narrow advantage over Mystic Lake by mid-stretch.

But the winner showed too much class in the end, re-taking the lead and just holding off Emery by a neck. Jody’s Pride was a head behind in third, while Olivia Darling finished 10 lengths back in fourth. Haulin Ice trailed throughout.

Owned by C2 Racing Stable and Stefania Farms, Mystic Lake is trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., who one race earlier captured the Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G2) with Be Your Best. Irad Ortiz Jr. was aboard Mystic Lake, who covered the course in 1:22.59 and paid $6.40.

The Inside Information was one of five stakes at Gulfstream on Saturday not carrying the Pegasus World Cup moniker and was the sixth career stakes win for Mystic Lake, a four-year-old daughter of Mo Town. Among her other added-money successes were the Miss Preakness (G3) and Charles Town Oaks (G2), as well as the Sugar Swirl S. at Gulfstream on Dec 21.

Dashman drew in off the also-eligible list in the $200,000 William L. McKnight (G3) and edged fellow longshot Cash Equity to win the 12-furlong grass test by a nose. It was a neck back to second choice Limited Liability, while 9-5 favorite Bold Act finished fourth in the field of 12.

Ridden by Florent Geroux, Dashman covered the firm-turf test in 2:24.58 and paid $40.40. He races for owner-breeder Frankly Speaking and is trained by Brian Lynch.

Dashman is a four-year-old son of Oscar Performance. A two-time allowance winner in Kentucky last summer, Dashman had finished unplaced in two prior stakes attempts.

Forever After All ended her recent bout of seconditis by nabbing Chop Chop in the final stages of the $150,000 La Prevoyante (G3). Under Tyler Gaffalione, Coppola won by a nose, while Le Mehana finished a neck behind Chop Chop in third. Beautiful Love, the 2-1 favorite, finished sixth in the field of 12 fillies and mares.

A homebred racing for Dixiana Farms and trained by Brendan Walsh, Forever After All returned $13.60 after completing 1 1/2 miles on the turf in 2:26.06.

The La Prevoyante was the first stakes win for the six-year-old Connect mare, who had occupied the runner-up spot in the Dowager (G3) to Chop Chop, the Red Carpet (G3), and the Via Borghese S. to La Mehana in recent months. She also placed in the Gamely (G1) last season.

Coppola remains the swiftest of South Florida’s grass performers following his successful title defense in the $157,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint.

The 2-1 favorite in a field of 12, Coppola led from the start and won by three parts of a length under Tyler Gaffalione. Capture the Lion, sent off at more than 39-1, finished second by a neck over Reef Runner. Nobals, the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1) winner, was never involved but was beaten only two lengths while in seventh.

Coppola, who has also captured the Silks Run S. and Janus S. at Gulfstream in the past year, covered five furlongs in :54.43 and paid $6.60. He is trained by Dale Romans for the partnership of Hammer Time Stable and Kings Racing Partners.

Little Vic, winless in stakes company since taking the Tom Fool (G3) early last season, pulled off an 8-1 upset of the $150,000 Fred W. Hooper (G3) under Leonel Reyes.

Setting a moderate tempo in the one-mile, main track test, Little Vic drew off entering the stretch and won by 2 3/4 lengths from 18-1 chance Implementation. Tumbarumba, the 13-10 favorite and 2024 Hooper winner, was 2 3/4 lengths behind in third in the field of nine.

Owned by Victoria’s Ranch and trained by Juan Avila, Little Vic returned $19 after covering the course in 1:36.52.