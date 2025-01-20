Nations Pride returns stateside for Pegasus World Cup Turf

The last time Godolphin globetrotter Nations Pride graced the U.S. turf, he justified favoritism in the Aug. 11 Arlington Million (G1) at Colonial Downs. Now the Charlie Appleby charge returns stateside in pursuit of another top-level prize in Saturday’s $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1) at Gulfstream Park.

Nations Pride, who won two-thirds of New York’s Turf Triple as a sophomore in 2022, added the 2023 Bayerisches Zuchtrennen (G1) in Munich and the Canadian International (G1) to his resume. The one country that has mystified him so far is Bahrain, where he’s flopped in the past two editions of the International Trophy (G2). Nations Pride figures to feel more at home at Gulfstream, although he is shortening up to 1 1/8 miles for the first time since his close third in the 2023 Dubai Turf (G1) on World Cup night. William Buick makes the trek to ride the son of Teofilo, the 2-1 favorite on the morning line.

Integration, a tough-trip fifth as the 2024 Pegasus Turf favorite, has yet to break through at the highest level. But the Shug McGaughey pupil was runner-up to Nations Pride in the Arlington Million, and he regained the winning thread in the Red Smith (G2) at Aqueduct last out. Frankie Dettori takes over at the helm. Stablemate Battle of Normandy arrives on the upswing after his first stakes victory in the River City (G3) at Churchill Downs.

McGaughey could have a third runner if Fort Washington draws in as the first also-eligible. The dead-heat winner of the Monmouth (G3) rallied late in the course-and-distance prep for the Pegasus Turf, the Dec. 21 Ft. Lauderdale (G2), and missed by a neck to Todd Pletcher’s Major Dude.

The respective third, fourth, and fifth in the Ft. Lauderdale – Win for the Money, Grand Sonata, and Siege of Boston – are safely in the main body of the field.

Win for the Money and Grand Sonata had scored new career highs in “Win and You’re In” events before disappointing in the Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1) and Turf (G1), respectively. The Mark Casse-trained Win for the Money surprised in the Woodbine Mile (G1), while Pletcher’s other entrant, Grand Sonata, garnered the Kentucky Turf Cup (G2). Siege of Boston remains a stakes bridesmaid so far, but he was strung up in traffic in the Ft. Lauderdale before finding room belatedly.

While leading U.S. turf male Johannes is unfortunately sidelined, his form is represented by Mi Hermano Ramon, who was a close second in the San Gabriel (G2) at Santa Anita. In his prior start, Mi Hermano Ramon upset the Seabiscuit H. (G2) by getting a decisive jump on Chad Brown’s favored Redistricting.

Brown relies on Spirit of St Louis, a win machine in the New York-bred ranks. But the full brother to Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) victress Bar of Gold has held his own in his rare forays into open company, capturing last year’s Danger’s Hour S. in course-record time at Aqueduct and finishing a useful fifth to Carl Spackler and More Than Looks in the Coolmore Turf Mile (G1) at Keeneland.

Formidable Man, the lone four-year-old in the field, tackles older horses for the first time. The Michael McCarthy colt lived up to his name at Del Mar, rattling off a hat trick comprising the Oceanside S., Del Mar Derby (G2), and Hollywood Derby (G1). Rounding out the California contingent is multiple Grade 3 veteran Balnikhov, who cuts back from a narrow loss in the Hollywood Turf Cup (G2).

Mike Maker has one in the main dozen, Chasing the Crown, and the second also-eligible, Paros. Chasing the Crown chased home another Appleby globetrotter, Ottoman Fleet, in the 2024 Wise Dan (G2) and Arlington (G3). Class-climbing Paros has won five straight, the past three since being claimed by Maker, including a track-record victory in Turfway Park’s Prairie Bayou S.