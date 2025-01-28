January 28, 2025

New York Speed by Circuit Jan. 20-26

Top Winning Speed Ratings (1/20-1/26) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Magnolia Midnight 6G 1m (ft) AQU 1/24 101
Curbstone 6G 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 1/25 94
Locke and Key 6G 1m (ft) AQU 1/25 94
Smile Mon 5G 1m (ft) AQU 1/24 94
Bold Endeavor 9G 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 1/23 93
Patty Van Twinkle 5M 1m (ft) AQU 1/24 92
Shadow Dragon 5H 1m (ft) AQU 1/23 89
Find Your Joy 4F 1m (ft) AQU 1/23 83
Lu’s Redemption 4F 1m (ft) AQU 1/24 78
Top Winning Speed Ratings (1/20-1/26) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Striker Has Dial 4F 6f (ft) AQU 1/25 104
Scalable 4F 7f (ft) AQU 1/25 98
Devil’s Cay 5G 6f (ft) AQU 1/26 92
Omey Island 4G 6f (ft) AQU 1/24 91
Spencer Tiara 4F 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 1/23 90
Exploration 4C 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 1/26 88
Clancy Fancy 5G 7f (ft) AQU 1/26 85
Snappin Buttons 4F 7f (ft) AQU 1/24 84
Collect Dattt 5M 6f (ft) AQU 1/25 83
Dolly’s Bank 5G 7f (ft) AQU 1/26 83
Abadin 5G 7f (ft) AQU 1/26 82
Allaboutthemoney 7G 7f (ft) AQU 1/23 82
Aleah Aleah 4G 7f (ft) AQU 1/25 79
Aint No Joke 4G 6f (ft) AQU 1/26 78
That’sthefactjack 4F 7f (ft) AQU 1/24 64
Top Winning Speed Ratings (1/20-1/26) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
She’s Fascinating 3F 1m (ft) AQU 1/23 90
Superpower 3C 1m (ft) AQU 1/25 85
Givememythememusic 3G 7f (ft) AQU 1/25 84
Light Thoughts 3F 6f (ft) AQU 1/23 81
Steel Vengeance 3C 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 1/24 81
I’m Solo N in Love 3G 1m (ft) AQU 1/26 76
Army Gal 3F 6f (ft) AQU 1/23 75
Cool Hand Rich 3C 6f (ft) AQU 1/26 75
Honey in the Bank 3F 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 1/25 68

