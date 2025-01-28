New York Speed by Circuit Jan. 20-26

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Magnolia Midnight
|6G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 1/24
|101
|Curbstone
|6G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 1/25
|94
|Locke and Key
|6G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 1/25
|94
|Smile Mon
|5G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 1/24
|94
|Bold Endeavor
|9G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 1/23
|93
|Patty Van Twinkle
|5M
|1m (ft)
|AQU 1/24
|92
|Shadow Dragon
|5H
|1m (ft)
|AQU 1/23
|89
|Find Your Joy
|4F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 1/23
|83
|Lu’s Redemption
|4F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 1/24
|78
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Striker Has Dial
|4F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 1/25
|104
|Scalable
|4F
|7f (ft)
|AQU 1/25
|98
|Devil’s Cay
|5G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 1/26
|92
|Omey Island
|4G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 1/24
|91
|Spencer Tiara
|4F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 1/23
|90
|Exploration
|4C
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 1/26
|88
|Clancy Fancy
|5G
|7f (ft)
|AQU 1/26
|85
|Snappin Buttons
|4F
|7f (ft)
|AQU 1/24
|84
|Collect Dattt
|5M
|6f (ft)
|AQU 1/25
|83
|Dolly’s Bank
|5G
|7f (ft)
|AQU 1/26
|83
|Abadin
|5G
|7f (ft)
|AQU 1/26
|82
|Allaboutthemoney
|7G
|7f (ft)
|AQU 1/23
|82
|Aleah Aleah
|4G
|7f (ft)
|AQU 1/25
|79
|Aint No Joke
|4G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 1/26
|78
|That’sthefactjack
|4F
|7f (ft)
|AQU 1/24
|64
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|She’s Fascinating
|3F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 1/23
|90
|Superpower
|3C
|1m (ft)
|AQU 1/25
|85
|Givememythememusic
|3G
|7f (ft)
|AQU 1/25
|84
|Light Thoughts
|3F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 1/23
|81
|Steel Vengeance
|3C
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 1/24
|81
|I’m Solo N in Love
|3G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 1/26
|76
|Army Gal
|3F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 1/23
|75
|Cool Hand Rich
|3C
|6f (ft)
|AQU 1/26
|75
|Honey in the Bank
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 1/25
|68
