Raqiya among cosmopolitan cast in Pegasus World Cup Filly and Mare Turf

Like the Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1), Saturday’s $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly and Mare Turf (G2) has attracted an overflow field of 14, with a pair of also-eligibles. The 1 1/16-mile companion race for turf distaffers has an even more international vibe, albeit through the presence of high-powered imports rather than any foreign raiders at Gulfstream Park.

Shadwell’s homebred Raqiya makes her first start since switching to Todd Pletcher, but the British-bred already boasts a stateside win in the Goldikova (G3) at Del Mar. In that finale for trainer Owen Burrows, the talented daughter of Blue Point went wire-to-wire under a crafty Frankie Dettori. The legendary reinsman will be back aboard from a more favorable post this time, the rail, and Raqiya rates as the 4-1 morning-line favorite.

🎙️Game over!

Raqiya bounces over the turf to triumph in the Goldikova Stakes. pic.twitter.com/gJhum7ajbR — Del Mar Racetrack (@DelMarRacing) November 2, 2024

Two of the vanquished from the Goldikova, fourth-placer Sacred Wish and eighth Fluffy Socks, were up against it given the race shape. Sacred Wish subsequently worked out a better trip to win the Matriarch (G1). The Chad Brown-trained Fluffy Socks has not raced since. The hard-knocking mare, who was fourth in this race a year ago, hopes for more pace support to set up her late kick.

Pletcher has another import in South African champion in Bless My Stars, an encouraging sixth in her U.S. premiere in the Suwannee River (G3). Co-owned by Gary Barber and Team Valor International, Bless My Stars had placed third versus older males in the prestigious Durban July (G1) as well as the Summer Cup (G1) in 2023. She could move forward while renewing rivalry with the trifecta from the Suwannee River – Be Your Best, Mark Casse’s unlucky Papilio, and Ocean Club.

The wild card, Dona Clota, is a new recruit for Resolute Racing and Ignacio Correas IV. Like Didia, last year’s winner trained by Correas, Dona Clota is a multiple Group 1 star in South America. Unlike the mature Didia, the Chilean shipper is a recent arrival in the Northern Hemisphere, and she’s still physically a three-year-old. If she can acclimate rapidly enough, and handle the sharper distance, Dona Clota would be dangerous. She beat males in both the Nacional Ricardo Lyon (G1) and El Ensayo (G1) in her last start Nov. 1.

Christophe Clement has an intriguing contender in See You Around, who quickened smartly to take the course-and-distance Tropical Park Oaks. By top sire Siyouni, she was a close fifth in the 2024 Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (French 1000 Guineas) (G1).

See You Around (IRE) and @iradortiz hit the wire first in the Tropical Park Oaks! #GulfstreamPark #ChampionshipMeet pic.twitter.com/MLo2joPwLh — Gulfstream Park (@GulfstreamPark) December 14, 2024

Other newly-turned four-year-olds facing elders are the respective second and fourth from the Mrs. Revere (G2) at Churchill Downs, Pounce and Minoushka; Autumn Miss (G3) scorer Watchtower, who reverts in trip after a fifth in Santa Anita’s American Oaks (G1); and the two also-eligibles, In Our Time and De Regreso, the placegetters from the Tropical Park Oaks.

Interestingly, Minoushka also competed in the French Guineas, but wound up a subpar 10th. The Starspangledbanner filly has some useful European form, along with upside for Brendan Walsh. Casse’s Pounce is 2-for-2 at Gulfstream, including the Herescomesthebride (G3), and Watchtower sports a local win from earlier in her career as well.