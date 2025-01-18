Simply Joking makes all in Silverbulletday

Rare is it for horses to win the first two starts of their career in stakes company. Count that distinction among the many attributes of Simply Joking following her wire-to-wire score in the $145,500 Silverbulletday S. at Fair Grounds on Saturday.

A debut winner in the six-furlong Letellier Memorial four weeks ago, Simply Joking took advantage of a paceless Silverbulletday contested over a sloppy track. Holding a steady lead of no more than a length through the first six furlongs, Simply Joking let it out a notch through the stretch and finished up 2 1/2 lengths ahead of 16-1 longshot Bless the Broken, who edged Drexel Hill by a neck.

There was a three-length gap back to Chasten, who was followed by Golden Gamble. She’s a Swede was a far distant last in the field of six three-year-old fillies.

The 17-10 favorite, Simply Joking paid $5.40 after completing one mile and 70 yards in 1:44.30 under Jamie Torres. She is owned by Grantley Acres, Ryan Coneer and Berkels0813, and is trained by Whit Beckman.

“It’s exactly how I thought it would go,” said Beckman of Simply Joking’s trip.

Simply Joking was all business in the Silverbulletday at @fairgroundsnola for trainer Whit Beckman with @jaimetorresjcky aboard! 🏆



🎥 TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/ezv59GadvJ — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) January 18, 2025

All but She’s a Swede earned qualifying points toward the Kentucky Oaks (G1). Simply Joking earned 20 points, Bless the Broken 10 points, and Drexel Hill increased her total from one point to seven points. Chasten now has four points and Golden Gamble saw her total increase from five to seven.

Simply Joking is the second Oaks candidate Beckman has stabled at Fair Grounds this winter. Her Laugh, winner of last month’s Untapable S., will be entered in the Martha Washington S. at Oaklawn Park next weekend, Beckman said.

A $65,000 Keeneland September graduate bred in Pennsylvania by Barlar LLC, Simply Joking is by Practical Joke and out of multiple stakes winner Imply, a daughter of E Dubai. Imply has also reared Jerome S. winner Drum Roll Please and is from the family of Hall of Fame inductee Holy Bull.